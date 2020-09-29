Chargers Add CB Chris Harris Jr. To an Already Long Injury List

The Chargers can’t shake off the injury bug that has hurt them in the past. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr. will miss about 4-6 weeks with a foot injury he suffered during the game on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Harris confirmed it on Monday morning, putting on instagram, “Grind don’t top, See you in a month. #Strap.” This one is going to hurt. Harris brought a new attitude to the defense and rarely missed his man.

The Chargers placed Harris on injured reserve, but he can come back after three weeks even though it will be longer. According to ESPN, he suffered a broken bone in his foot. The Bolts added safety Jahleel Addae to their 53-man roster. Addae played for this team from 2013-2018 and spent 2019 with the Houston Texans.

This is just another injury added to a long list.

Safety Derwin James is out for the season after having a meniscus injury.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill has an ankle injury and is on IR. It is not known if he is lost for the season.

Center Mike Pouncey is having neck surgery and will be out for the season.

Defensive end Melvin Ingram has a knee injury, and it is not known when he will return.

Defensive tackle Justin Jones has a shoulder injury, and it is unknown when he will come back.

Now add cornerback Chris Harris Jr. with the foot injury.

Also, add in the fact that right guard Trai Turner has only played 36 percent of his snaps while right tackle Bryan Bulaga has played 51 percent.

The injury bug has been something that has hampered the Chargers potential in the past and seems like it is back. The players and coaches said they wouldn’t make any excuses and have a “next man up” mentality. The Chargers face quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers this Sunday.