ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Charger Report+

Chargers Add CB Chris Harris Jr. To an Already Long Injury List

Fernando Ramirez

The Chargers can’t shake off the injury bug that has hurt them in the past. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr. will miss about 4-6 weeks with a foot injury he suffered during the game on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Harris confirmed it on Monday morning, putting on instagram, “Grind don’t top, See you in a month. #Strap.” This one is going to hurt. Harris brought a new attitude to the defense and rarely missed his man.

The Chargers placed Harris on injured reserve, but he can come back after three weeks even though it will be longer. According to ESPN, he suffered a broken bone in his foot. The Bolts added safety Jahleel Addae to their 53-man roster. Addae played for this team from 2013-2018 and spent 2019 with the Houston Texans.

This is just another injury added to a long list.

  • Safety Derwin James is out for the season after having a meniscus injury.
  • Linebacker Drue Tranquill has an ankle injury and is on IR. It is not known if he is lost for the season.
  • Center Mike Pouncey is having neck surgery and will be out for the season.
  • Defensive end Melvin Ingram has a knee injury, and it is not known when he will return.
  • Defensive tackle Justin Jones has a shoulder injury, and it is unknown when he will come back.
  • Now add cornerback Chris Harris Jr. with the foot injury.

Also, add in the fact that right guard Trai Turner has only played 36 percent of his snaps while right tackle Bryan Bulaga has played 51 percent.

The injury bug has been something that has hampered the Chargers potential in the past and seems like it is back. The players and coaches said they wouldn’t make any excuses and have a “next man up” mentality. The Chargers face quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers this Sunday.

THANKS FOR READING CHARGER REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BoltDan95
BoltDan95

Injuries is what keeps us home in February

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers Defense Knows They Have to Create More Turnovers

The Chargers defense has been very good this season except in one glaring area.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly From the Chargers Loss to the Panthers

The turnover battle wasn't the only reason why the Chargers lost to the Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

Chargers Lose the Turnover Battle and the Game Against the Panthers

The Chargers had some chances to win the game, but in the end couldn't recover from the turnovers.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

Chargers CB Casey Hayward vs Panthers WR Robby Anderson is a key matchup on Sunday

The Chargers will face a tough matchup when they go up against the Carolina Panthers. There will be key matchups that will decide the outcome of the game.

Fernando Ramirez

Chargers Versus Panthers Breakdown and Prediction

The Chargers welcome the Carolina Panthers to SoFi Stadium. They have given the Bolts trouble in the past.

Fernando Ramirez

Chargers QB Justin Herbert's Family Are Proud of His Performance Last Sunday

The Chargers rookie quarterback almost won his first career game in his first career start, but to his family it meant much more.

Fernando Ramirez

by

TBOSS

Chargers Versus Panthers Preview With Carolina Reporter Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers have a dangerous offense and a very talented defense. It is going to be a tough matchup for the Chargers.

Fernando Ramirez

Chargers Offense Needs to Score Touchdowns Not Field Goals Against the Panthers

The Chargers offense needs to take it to Carolina this weekend if they are to get their second victory of the season.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

Chargers Finding Good Balance Between Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley

Coach Anthony Lynn said he has wanted balance between his running backs and now he has it with Ekeler and Kelley.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

Chargers Will Start Rookie Quarterback Justin Hebert Against the Carolina Panthers

After the events that occured with Tyrod Taylor, the quarterback won't be able to play on Sunday. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert will start on Sunday.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95