Chargers and Raiders fan prediction split for Monday Night matchup

SoFi Stadium will be loud on Monday night one way or another.

SoFi Stadium is one of the newest stadiums in the NFL, and on Monday afternoon, it will be the site where the Los Angeles Chargers face the Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams are playing solid football, and with it being a divisional game could prove critical towards the end of the season.

The conversation leading up to the game isn't about the players or coaches hitting the field. It is more about who will be in the stands.

The expectation is that there will be a lot more silver and black than powder blue.

"I fully expect Raider Nation to take over the majority of the stadium again," Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said.

Does Chargers receiver Keenan Allen agree?

"Not really," Allen said. "They do travel pretty good, though. So, I mean, it'll probably be 50/50 that's not good for the Raider game. They travel good. We've been winning. Obviously, we got ten, so I'm pretty sure they'll be in the building."

A lot has been made in the past about the majority of the crowds being there to cheer on the opposing teams.

"Whether it was in Los Angeles, at that soccer stadium, or in Qualcomm in San Diego, it was another home game," Carr said. "We always looked at it as another home game, and that's no disrespect. It is just a fact."

Some teams' fans travel well. The Raiders are that team because they have fans all over California. They used to be the Los Angeles Raiders from 1982 to 1994. In that era, the popular hat was the Raiders. Rapper Ice Cube had it on often in music videos and other events.

It is hard to ignore that they have a fan base in L.A.

"We are expecting a Raider party, man," Raiders receiver Bryan Edwards said. "We played in that stadium in the preseason, and it was it was looking like a Raider party. So, I'm expecting them to come out in full effect."

Two weeks ago, many journalists believed that the Dallas Cowboys were going to overflood the stadium with fans. Eyeballing the stadium, it was around 60 percent to 40 percent Chargers fans.

It was loud for both teams. When the Chargers would score or make a big play, the stadium would erupt for the home team the same way it did for the Cowboys.

"Thought it was pretty even," Allen said. "I thought we saw a lot of Charger fans have felt we felt the love for sure, so it was good."

Chargers OC Joe Lombardi talks about a particular offensive play.

On Sunday, there was a play where the Chargers were up 14-0, and quarterback Justin Herbert had 3:12 before halftime, so he rolled to his left and threw a 60-yard pass to a wide-open Jalen Guyton. Chiefs safety Daniel Sorenson was able to get in the picture.

First off, with winds howling hot air at over 20 miles per hour, how did offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi feel about the throw?

"I don't want to say I'm spoiled or anything, but we've seen a lot of those kinds of throws," Lombardi said. "If you see him in a position, and there's someone open, I never think, 'Oh, it's too deep. This guy's too far away for him to make the throw.' When you first looked up, you thought, 'Well, this is going be a sure touchdown. [Chiefs S Daniel] Sorenson really did make a good play on it. I was super excited for a moment there."

Now let's go to the play. Was it a drop by Guyton or a good play by the defender?

"I think that Sorensen made a nice play on it," Lombardi explained. "I think Jalen believes — and we believe — that he'll make that play if he was put in that position again. To say I'm frustrated? No. I know what kind of player he is. Not every play is going to be an A-plus. I was more wanting him to hurry back after that play so that we could have more time on the clock when we were calling the fourth-down play. That's what I was more frustrating with."

Guyton needs to come down with this ball. It makes the difference between going into halftime 21-3 then 14-3. He sometimes struggles with bringing the ball in, and he has been better about it this season.

Obviously, the Chargers won the game, but these are crucial plays that sometimes make the difference in a game.

Nuts N’ Bolts

· Injury report. Full: Joey Bosa (foot/ankle), Alohi Gilman (hip), Derwin James (toe/shoulder). Limited: Justin Jones (calf), Chris Harris Jr. (shoulder), Keenan Allen (ankle), Matt Overton (calf).