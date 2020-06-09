Anthony Lynn, Chargers Coaches Return to Team Facility

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- For the first time since the NFL closed all 32 club facilities in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn and his coaching staff returned to the team's facility in Costa Mesa, California on Tuesday.

As required by the league, Lynn wore a face cover outside and inside the club facility. Teams need to follow that requirement, along with social-distancing measures, a maximum capacity for the building, and the blessing of state and local officials, in order to open their offices.

The NFL laid out guidelines over the past month for how teams could reopen their facilities to coaches, players, and non-football employees. As of now, players can still not step foot on the campuses save for those who require medical treatment. That could change in the near future as laid out by a memo sent by the league on Monday. As of now, the NFLPA leadership claims it has not agreed to any protocol or timeline for players to return, though the two sides can presumably come to terms on those details in the near future.

Though not all 32 teams have opened their facilities -- the San Francisco 49ers, a fellow California-based club, cannot at this time due to a local order -- all appear on track for a full reopening prior to the traditional opening of training camp. The league and players union will provide additional guidance for teams and players as the 2020 regular season nears.

