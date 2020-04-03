Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn Donates $25,000 to Benefit Students of LAUSD

Among the many groups hit hard by the closures caused by the ongoing coronavirus crisis, students of the Los Angeles United School District have missed out education, meals, and other opportunities. Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn took it upon himself to help this week by making a sizable donation to a fundraiser set up to help those students.

"In this fundraiser here, I would like to encourage everyone to give," Lynn said during an appearance on CBS Los Angeles. "I want to donate myself. The Lynn Family Foundation, we want to donate $25,000 to help the LAUSD and what they're doing with our kids in Los Angeles."

The Los Angeles Unified School District is the largest in Southern California, and roughly 80% of the students who attend schools in the district live in poverty.

"I can definitely relate to that," Lynn said. "I grew up as one of those 80% kids. I'm just fortunate that I'm in a position now where I feel like I can help, and I hope everyone that can help, I hope that they step up to the plate. Because our kids, they definitely need our help right now."

Lynn's donation represents just one of the charitable efforts made by his team during the coronavirus crisis. Chargers players, coaches, and ownership have also donated their money and time to help those in need, something Lynn made sure to highlight.

"Our guys are really good about doing things like that," Lynn said. "I think that's just a great example of our leadership, starting with [owner] Dean Spanos. The Spanos family, they've always been a big part of their community no matter where they're at, San Diego or Los Angeles. That's kind of permeated throughout our building. And that's just part of our core philosophy, to be a blessing to others."

Watch Lynn's full interview with CBS Los Angeles below.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH