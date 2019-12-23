Anthony Lynn: Poor Execution, Not Lack of Passion, Led to Chargers' Week 16 Loss

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Shortly after the Los Angeles Chargers lost to the Oakland Raiders 24-17 in their home finale, running back Melvin Gordon blamed the result on a lack of passion. One day later, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn disputed that notion.

"When you start out with two penalties, it's a slow start," Lynn said. "The first three drives were three-and-out. That wasn't good. It wasn't a lack of passion. It was lack of execution. And I'd tell Melvin the same thing."

The Chargers have struggled with slow starts much of the season, going scoreless in the first quarter of six games and producing less than a touchdown in the opening period of several others. It didn't help matters that starting left tackle Russell Okung missed Sunday's game with a groin injury, forcing sparsely used rookie Trey Pipkins into service.

"I thought Trey started out a little slow," Lynn said. "He had the early penalty and the quarterback hit, a sack. But he got more comfortable as the game went on. So, we'll look at him again this weekend."

In part due to the shifting offensive line, the Chargers didn't move the ball well on the ground. They finished the game with 19 net rushing yards, with Gordon finishing with just nine carries for 15 yards. Gordon did punch in two touchdowns from 1 yard out, though he didn't view those scores as much of a silver lining. "I wouldn't say it was a strong game," Gordon said. "They shut us down in the run game."

Defensive mistakes contributed to the Chargers' poor outing as well. On the Raiders' first possession, cornerback Desmond King managed to miss an open-field tackle of wide receiver Hunter Renfrow while also pushing safety Rayshawn Jenkins out of position. The gaffe resulted in a 56-yard touchdown, the longest play of the game.

Those types of blunders have come to define the Chargers' 2019 season. The roster remains talented and the coaching staff still knows how to perform its job, but seemingly every break has gone against them. Nine teams will enter the final week of the season with five wins or fewer. Of the group, only Los Angeles has a positive point differential (plus-2), and the next best mark comes in at minus-74.

"We've had a lot happen to this team in a lot of ways," Lynn says. "Just having a losing season stings. It stinks, too. We're frustrated about that, but there's nothing we can do about that right now."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH