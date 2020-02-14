Chargers' Extension for Anthony Lynn Adds One Season to Deal

The Los Angeles Chargers locked in head coach Anthony Lynn to a contract extension shortly after the conclusion of the 2019 season, though the exact details of that extension remained unclear.

At the time, a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter stated that the extension left Lynn with "multiple years on his contract," raising the possibility that the Chargers only added a single season to his existing deal. Sports Illustrated expanded on that possibility:

"The exact details of Lynn's extension remain unavailable, but the language of the report -- 'leaves him with 'multiple years on his contract' -- could mean the deal simply adds a year to Lynn's original contract. Such an extension would prevent Lynn from entering a lame-duck season while providing security to the Chargers after 2020."

Now, that theory has been confirmed. According to ESPN's Eric D. Williams, Lynn's new deal only runs through the 2021 season. In doing so, Lynn avoids a contract year while the Chargers gain some security should the team enjoy a bounce-back 2020 season.

Lynn has coached the Chargers since 2017, the same year they moved from their longtime home in San Diego to the Los Angeles market. After an 0-4 start to his first season at the helm, Lynn led the team to a 9-3 finish and an overall winning record. The Chargers went 12-4 during Lynn's second year, earning a playoff berth as a wild-card and reaching the divisional round. The team fell back in 2019, finishing with a 5-11 overall record and going 2-9 in games decided by a touchdown or less.

