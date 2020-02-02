Chargers Extend Head Coach Anthony Lynn

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn entered the offseason with just one year remaining on his contract. Though teams typically don't allow their head coaches to reach the final year of a deal, Lynn did not seem bothered by the lack of an extension.

"As long as I'm under contract, I'm fine," Lynn said during his season-closing press conference. "Signing an extension, that goes both ways. Whether the organization offers you one or rather a coach turns one down. But trust me, I have no problem betting on myself."

Now, it appears Lynn no longer has to answer questions about his future in Los Angeles. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Lynn signed an extension this past week that will tie him to the Chargers past the 2020 season.

The exact details of Lynn's extension remain unavailable, but the language of the report -- "leaves him with 'multiple years on his contract'" -- could mean the deal simply adds a year to Lynn's original contract. Such an extension would prevent Lynn from entering a lame-duck season while providing security to the Chargers after 2020.

"The contract will work itself out," general manager Tom Telesco said of Lynn's contract shortly after the season. "I just know he's tough, he's smart, he's a leader, and he represents this organization on and off the field like no one else. I love working with him. There's nobody else I want to go into battle with than him."

Lynn joined the Chargers in 2017 as they moved from their longtime home in San Diego to their current location in Costa Mesa, California. In his three years as head coach, Lynn has guided the team to a 26-22 record and a playoff berth in 2018. Los Angeles lost to the New England Patriots in the divisional round that season.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH