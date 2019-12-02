Chargers' Anthony Lynn Explains Failed Trick Play with Tyrod Taylor

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Overshadowed by the ending of Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Denver Broncos, the Los Angeles Chargers' decision to run a trick play with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback and Philip Rivers lined out wide raised many eyebrows.

Early in the third quarter, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen called for Taylor to take a direct snap and throw a lateral to Rivers, apparently to set up a screen back to the other side of the field. However, the Broncos blew up the play, forcing Rivers to ground the ball in the general direction of Taylor.

Asked on Monday for the reasoning behind the play call, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn offered some insight into why it didn't work as planned.

"It didn't work last night because when Tyrod (Taylor) threw the ball, the guy knocked the hell out of him," Lynn says. "Those are either outhouse or castle plays. When they work, you're a genius. When they don't, you're an idiot."

The Chargers didn't lose any yardage on the play, but the failed call forced the offense into a third-and-long situation. Rivers ultimately connected with Keenan Allen on a difficult contact catch to move the sticks, but the decision highlights a season-long trend of trick plays with Taylor that have proven largely ineffective.

Lynn, however, doesn't view those decisions nor the play-calling of offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as problematic.

"I think Shane has done a good job overall," Lynn says. "I think the offense has moved the ball up and down the field. We just had, like I've said over and over again, too many turnovers. That stalls drives and is taking points off the board. I think, overall, his play-calling has been fine. Not perfect, but it's been fine."

