Chargers' Anthony Lynn a Longshot to Win 2020 Coach of the Year

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Los Angeles Chargers enter a potentially make-or-break season for head coach Anthony Lynn. After a disappointing 5-11 record in 2019, the team has restocked the roster and made changes at quarterback, giving Lynn the type of personnel he needs to run his offensive system and compete in the difficult AFC West. And despite a one-year contract extension signed earlier this year, Lynn's job security remains effectively unchanged from when last season ended.

Because of that combination of factors, Lynn enters 2020 as a longshot to win AP Coach of the Year honors. According to the wagering website BetOnline, the Chargers head coach currently stands at 30/1 odds of winning the award, putting him in the back half of the league. While that might seem ominous, most of the heavily favored coaches either their first year with their current team (Mike McCarthy, 14/1; Kevin Stefanski, 18/1) or have a significantly revamped roster (Bruce Arians, 12/1; Kliff Kingsbury, 18/1).

If the Chargers significantly overperform expectations -- either by making things competitive with the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs or winning the AFC West outright -- Lynn's chances of winning Coach of the Year would improve. The award typically goes to the coach that most significantly overachieves rather than the coach who most consistently puts a dominant team on the field. Otherwise, the New England Patriots' Bill Belichick would have secured the honor more than three times.

Check out the full list of odds for 2020 AP Coach of the Year below.

Bill Belichick - 12/1

Bruce Arians - 12/1

Mike McCarthy - 14/1

Frank Reich - 16/1

Andy Reid - 18/1

Kevin Stefanski - 18/1

Kliff Kingsbury - 18/1

Sean McDermott - 18/1

Kyle Shanahan - 20/1

Mike Vrabel - 22/1

Brian Flores - 25/1

Doug Pederson - 25/1

John Harbaugh - 25/1

Vic Fangio - 25/1

Mike Tomlin - 28/1

Mike Zimmer - 28/1

Pete Carroll - 28/1

Anthony Lynn - 30/1

Dan Quinn - 30/1

Matt LaFleur - 30/1

Matt Nagy - 30/1

Sean McVay - 30/1

Sean Payton - 30/1

Matt Patricia - 33/1

Matt Rhule - 33/1

Zak Taylor - 33/1

Joe Judge - 40/1

Jon Gruden - 40/1

Ron Rivera - 40/1

Adam Gase - 50/1

Bill O'Brien - 50/1

Doug Marrone - 50/1

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

