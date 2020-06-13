ChargerReport
Chargers' Anthony Lynn, Pep Hamilton to Attend QB Coaching Summit

Jason B. Hirschhorn

As part of the NFL's efforts to improve diversity among its coaching ranks, the league will join the Black College Football Hall of Fame to host the third annual quarterback coaching summit. The event, which will take place virtually from June 22 to 23, will feature dozens of current and former notable football coaches and executives including the Los Angeles Chargers' Anthony Lynn and Pep Hamilton.

Lynn, one of only four current minority head coaches in the NFL, enters his fourth season at the helm of the Chargers. He finished with winning records two of his first three years, including a 12-4 campaign in 2018 that included a trip to the divisional round of the playoffs. Before landing in Los Angeles, Lynn served variously as the running-backs coach, offensive coordinator, and interim head coach of the Buffalo Bills. He also spent time with several other NFL franchises and played in the NFL as a running back from 1992 through '99.

Hamilton joined the Chargers earlier this offseason after serving as the head coach of the XFL's DC Defenders. Prior to his stint in spring football, Hamilton worked on the coaching staffs of the Michigan Wolverines (2017 to '18), Cleveland Browns ('16), Indianapolis Colts ('13 to '15), and Stanford Cardinal ('10 to '12).

The list of coaches confirmed for the QB coaching summit also includes Eric Bieniemy (offensive coordinator, Kansas City Chiefs), Jim Caldwell (former NFL head coach), Byron Leftwich (offensive coordinator, Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and Robert Saleh (defensive coordinator, San Francisco 49ers).

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

