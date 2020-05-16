Chargers' Anthony Lynn: Rooney Rule Changes Don't Fully Address Problem

On Friday, a report from NFL Network highlighted proposed changes to the league's hiring rules that would incentivize teams to take on minority head coaches with draft compensation while also loosening anti-tampering policies for those candidates. Currently, people of color occupy only four of the NFL's 32 head-coaching positions and only one of the vacancies this offseason went to such a candidate.

Though the owners have yet to vote on the suggested changes, Los Angeles Chargers' Anthony Lynn -- one of the aforementioned four minority head coaches -- has already offered his opinion on them.

"Just from what I know about it so far, I think sometimes you can do the wrong thing while trying to do the right thing if that makes sense," Lynn told Zach Gelb on CBS Sports Radio. "I think that there are a lot of qualified African-American coaches right now that could be a head coach in this league, and I just pray that we do our due diligence and get these guys an opportunity."

According to the original report, teams hiring minority head coaches would receive a bump of six slots in the third round of the draft following that coach's first season under the proposal. The proposal allow allows for clubs to move up 10 slots in the third round for hiring a person of color as its named or de facto general manager. A franchise that hires minority candidates for a head coach and general manager in the same year would receive a combined boost of 16 slots, enough to improve a third-round draft choice into a second depending on the original slot.

"You can't make people hire someone that they don't want to hire for whatever reason," Lynn said. "I just think that networking can be a little better. I think when donors are more familiar with some of these guys -- and some of these guys are personal friends of mine -- I really believe they will get hired if they were more familiar with them. But sometimes, we hire people that we have something in common with or someone that looks like us. Someone who came from the same background as I did. You're more comfortable doing that."

Recent hiring cycles have seen a particular kind of candidate land most of the opening jobs. Most of the new hires have come from an offensive background, many of which had connections to either the San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, the Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay, or in some cases both. While some of those choices have worked out -- the Green Bay Packers won 13 games and an NFC North title in their first season under Matt LaFleur -- well-pedigreed minority candidates like Eric Bieniemy haven't even garnered interviews in some instances.

"Trust me when I tell you that there are some qualified applicants and they need an opportunity, and I think this is -- out of desperation this is something that has been thrown out there."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH