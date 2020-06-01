ChargerReport
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Anthony Lynn to Discuss 'Uprising for Social Justice' in Meetings

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Over the past week, every story in sports took a backseat to the ongoing protests across the United States. That unrest, sparked by the unlawful killing of an African American by police in Minneapolis, has touched all corners of the nation.

Given the magnitude of the protests and the discussions they have forced to the forefront, those in leadership positions have largely addressed the matter. That includes the Los Angeles Chargers and their head coach, Anthony Lynn. Though this part of the calendar would typically focus on workouts and playbook installation, Lynn plans to deviate from those plans and talk to his players about the protests, the history of racism that prompted them, and civil responsibility.

"We are now!" Lynn told NFL Network's Jim Trotter about discussing the nationwide protests. "Some coaches started last week. My first meeting is 4 a.m. with rookies tomorrow morning. The uprising for social justice in this country will take priority."

Lynn, one of the NFL's few head coaches of color, has not kept quiet about issues involving race before. Earlier this year when the NFL proposed controversial changes to the "Rooney Rule" -- the policy that mandated teams interview minority candidates for vacancies at head coach and other positions -- Lynn did not hesitate to express his concerns.

"I think sometimes you can do the wrong thing while trying to do the right thing if that makes sense," Lynn said of the proposed changes. "I think that there are a lot of qualified African-American coaches right now that could be a head coach in this league, and I just pray that we do our due diligence and get these guys an opportunity."

As for the ongoing civil unrest, Lynn wants to approach the discussion in a manner that allows players to speak freely and openly.

"I honestly don't know where the message will go," Lynn admitted. "It's going to be a real organic conversation and I want it to be player-driven. My hope is that we can be vulnerable with each other and a better teammate when it's all over."

Lynn and his coaching staff have yet to meet with their players in person due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, conversations like these can help build trust and respect between the coaches and athletes.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers' Joey Bosa Ranks No. 47 in PFF50

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa ranked 47th overall in the 2020 edition of PFF50.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Derwin James Predicted to Win Defensive Player of the Year

NFL.com's Adam Schein believes Chargers defensive back Derwin James can win Defensive Player of the Year during the upcoming season.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers LB Kyzir White Charged with Reckless Driving

Police charged Chargers linebacker Kyzir White with misdemeanor reckless driving for an incident that occurred earlier this year.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Drue Tranquill Highlighted as Underrated Player by PFF

Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill emerged late in 2019 and could take on a larger role this upcoming season.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Tom Telesco Says Chargers Have 'Very Good Quarterback Room'

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco says the team has a "very good quarterback room" with the return of Tyrod Taylor and selection of Justin Herbert.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Hunter Henry Discusses Chargers' QB Competition

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry thinks highly of both veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor and first-round pick Justin Herbert.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Melvin Gordon Says Chargers Prepared Him to Play in Front of No Fans

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon says the lack of fan support he received while with the Chargers prepared him to play in front of empty stadiums.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Tables Onside Kick Alternative, Adds Third IR-Return Designation

The NFL did not pass a proposal that would have allowed teams to attempt a fourth-and-15 play instead of an onside kick but did expand the IR-return rules.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Footballfan55

Chargers' Tyrod Taylor Lands at No. 34 in Chris Simms' QB Countdown

Tyrod Taylor becomes the second Chargers passer included on Chris Simms' ranking of the top 40 quarterbacks in the NFL.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Bryan Bulaga Laments Only Reaching One Super Bowl with Packers

New Chargers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga still has trouble with the fact he only played in one Super Bowl with the Packers over the past decade.

Jason B. Hirschhorn