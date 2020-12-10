Chargers Anthony Lynn Will Take Over Special Teams Duties

It has been a rollercoaster of a season for the Chargers special teams' unit. On Wednesday, head coach Anthony Lynn decided to take over the special teams unit moving forward.

"I am going to take charge in that room," said Lynn.

The special teams unit has had a mistake in almost every game this season except the week two matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. They have had a lot of mistakes that brought into question the job of special teams coach George Stewart.

After having a punt blocked against the New York Jets in week 11, it was the final straw for Lynn. He decided to reassign Stewart to senior analyst. Lynn decided to make Keith Burns and Chris Caminiti oversee special teams' duties with some input from the head coach.

Clearly, it didn't work.

Their first test was against the Buffalo Bills. Kicker Michael Badgley missed an extra point. The punt team allowed Andre Roberts to return an 18-yard punt, while the kickoff return allowed a 38-yard return to the same returner.

Last weekend, they faced the master of exploiting a team's weakness in New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Everything that could go wrong on special teams did on Sunday. They had a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown, a punt returned for a touchdown, ten men on the field, then 12 men on the field. It was a mess.

That made Lynn decide to take it over.

"When you make a change during the season, and then you're in and out of those rooms and in and out of those drills on the field and then on game day, you step back and let some other people run it. It can cause some confusion," admitted Lynn. "I take full responsibility for that, and I'm going to step up, and I'm going to take more of a lead and special teams room for the remainder of the season."

Three different voices have turned into one in the special teams room.

The Chargers struggles have been all over special teams. Badgley has missed ten kicks this season (seven field goals and three extra points). Their punt game is 24th in the NFL with a 44.2 average, while they are the worst in net punt average at 33.6. The kickoff return unit has also struggled, letting returners average 27.9 a kickoff, which is 28th in the NFL.

Opponents are taking notice.

"Hopefully, we can get our guys to go out on special teams and play really hard and be consistent in order to try to take advantage of our area there," said Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on a conference call. "They struggled last week versus the special teams, which I'm sure will get corrected."

The Falcons could be making some changes to take advantage of the Chargers mishaps. On gameday, Lynn will now have another job when calling special teams, which he says won't be too much on him.

"You have head coaches call plays and coach the game at the same time, every single Sunday," Lynn explained. "To be honest with you, I've been working with the offense and defense, so it's nothing that I hadn't done before. So, I enjoy coaching it and being out there with the guys. I'm looking forward to it."

Lynn will have his first opportunity to call the special teams for the first time in many years. He will have a chance to try and change his team's fortune for the last four games of the season.