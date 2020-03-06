Chargers, Austin Ekeler Agree to Four-Year Deal, Avoid RFA Tender

The Los Angeles Chargers have secured the services of their top restricted free agent for the foreseeable future. The team has reached an agreement with Austin Ekeler on a four-year, $24.5 million contract ($15 million guaranteed) that keeps the versatile running back in Los Angeles through the 2023 season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news.

Ekeler arrived in Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and quickly earned a place on the roster, first for his contributions on special teams and later as a multipurpose weapon on offense. Ekeler delivered a breakout performance in 2019, amassing 1,500 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns while sharing the backfield with Melvin Gordon for the majority of the season. In a December game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ekeler became the first player to record 100 yards as a rusher and receiver in the same game for the Chargers in more than 30 years. He would finish the year just eight receptions and 7 receiving yards short of the 100-catch and 1,000-yard marks.

As a restricted free agent, Ekeler could have received a one-year tender at a cost of less than $5 million. However, he preferred the security of a long-term deal, something he discussed in detail during the final month of the 2019 season.

"From an individual standpoint, I would like a multiyear deal," Ekeler said. "You don't want to get locked into a one-year deal. You see all the holdouts and things like that, players are trying to avoid it all over the place. So, from an individual standpoint, it gets down to business talk at that point. If I get tendered, is someone going to try and snag me and they got to match it anyway, or should we just do a deal upfront?"

The Chargers agreed, opting to avoid a decision on whether to tender him at the first- or second-round level and risk exposing him to offer sheets from other clubs. At an average annual value of $6.125 million, Ekeler's new deal places him just inside the top 10 among running backs while not significantly exceeding the projected cost of the highest restricted free-agent tender. In the process, Ekeler receives the security of a multiyear deal while the team gains cost control over a talented player that doesn't turn 25 until May.

With Ekeler's contract negotiated, the Chargers can turn their attention to their other top free agents. Tight end Hunter Henry remains unsigned and will likely receive the franchise tag if no long-term agreement materializes. Defensive back Adrian Phillips remains a valuable asset on defense and a key contributor on special teams. And though Gordon's leverage with Los Angeles took a hit with Ekeler's new deal, the team could still bring him back for the right price.

