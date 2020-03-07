Chargers' Austin Ekeler 'Overwhelmed' by New Contract, Ready for Expanded Role

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Austin Ekeler first arrived in the Los Angeles Chargers' locker room as an unheralded rookie hoping to make the team as a special-teams contributor. Three years later, he has built himself into one of the NFL's premier offensive weapons. The Chargers recognized that growth this week, rewarding Ekeler with a multiyear extension that will keep him in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future.

The NFL's compensation system doesn't typically reward running backs let alone those who enter the league as undrafted free agents. Ekeler bucked that trend in a major way, securing a four-year contract worth $24.5 million with $15 million guaranteed. That deal places him inside the top 10 in average annual value for his position, nearly 10 times his earnings from a year ago.

"It's just coming from a spot where I've had some success on the football field," Ekeler says of his new deal. "Now it seems like I'm also getting compensated for that as well where before it felt like I was giving the Chargers a little discount. But it had to happen for me to get to this point. It feels a little overwhelming but also a little relief at the same time."

Though Ekeler's rookie deal expired after the 2019 season, he lacked the four accrued seasons necessary to reach unrestricted free agency. As a result, the Chargers had the option to tender him a one-year offer for far less than he would earn on the open market. That dynamic initially proved difficult for the two sides to find some middle ground.

"We were going back and forth for a month," Ekeler says. "At first, we were pretty far apart but once we kept getting closer it started to become a real possibility.

"It's kind of surreal because I was expecting to be on a one-year tender. But the Chargers want me around and I want to be here too. I'm glad we could get something done and secure me here for the next few years."

Ekeler's return comes at a transformational moment for the Chargers. The team said goodbye to longtime starting quarterback Philip Rivers earlier this offseason and traded Pro Bowl left tackle Russell Okung to the Carolina Panthers, creating a leadership void on offense. At his season-closing press conference in January, general manager Tom Telesco highlighted Ekeler as a young player capable of taking on those responsibilities.

For his part, Ekeler appears ready and willing to take up that mantle.

"I feel like there's going to be a new aura around the Chargers this year," Ekeler says. "We are losing some of our leadership as far as Philip Rivers and Russell Okung. Those are two of our leaders and they're not going to be in the room anymore. And we're in a new stadium. I feel like there's a new opportunity for guys to step up and take those leadership roles. I could see myself being in the position where I've been around the team and the coaches a little bit and I feel more comfortable as far as the respect I have around the locker room. I can see myself being more of a leader vocally this upcoming year."

As Ekeler's place in the hierarchy of the locker room changes, so will his role within the Chargers offense. Fellow running back and teammate Melvin Gordon will likely depart in free agency this offseason, leaving Ekeler as the unquestioned primary ball carrier. Ekeler performed admirably in that role during Gordon's holdout last year, amassing 490 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns over the team's first four games. Even after Gordon rejoined the team, Ekeler remained a featured weapon, lining up as a receiver along the boundary and in the slot in addition to working out of the backfield.

Regardless of what other changes the Chargers undergo this offseason, they need Ekeler to expand on that success moving forward.

"As far as my role on the field, I feel like it's literally going to change week to week, however they can use me," Ekeler says. "I feel like I'm a mismatch in different spots for different teams. I feel like my role this year will be bigger than my role last year."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH