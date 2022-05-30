Chargers RB Austin Ekeler Named One of NFL's Most Underappreciated Players

See why Austin Ekeler is being named among the most underappreciated players in the NFL.

Using a context-based model to pinpoint which players around the NFL are worthy of being labeled the most underappreciated, NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund has identified the Chargers as running back Austin Ekeler.

Frelund wrote the following on Ekeler cracking the list:

"How is Ekeler still eligible for this list? I feel like I'm cheating by highlighting a player who has racked up 4,999 scrimmage yards over the past four seasons, but I'll take it. In 2021, he tied for second among running backs with six rushing touchdowns when facing stacked boxes, averaging 4.0 yards per rush in such situations (which was tied for eighth among those with at least 25 carries). His eight rushing touchdowns inside the tackles were tied for third most in 2021, and his 637 yards after the catch ranked fifth (all per NGS). I feel like this barely scratches the surface -- but I'll end this blurb by saying he's my RB3 in fantasy for 2022."

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) is introduced before playing against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

While Ekeler has proven to be a productive running back for some time now, he's still vastly underpaid given his ability which helps land him on this list. Ekeler's average salary per year is $6.125 million, ranking 13th among running backs.

Ekeler has quickly become a star for the Chargers offense. After his 2020 season was cut short to just 10 games, he returned true to form last year, registering a league-high 20 touchdowns.

This offseason, the Chargers drafted Isaiah Spiller in the fourth-round to provide Ekeler with a compliment in the backfield. Together, Ekeler and Spiller supply the offense with a diverse skill set as each are highly capable to contribute in the receiving game in addition to their efforts running the ball.

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ekeler was not present during the start of the Chargers' OTA portion of the offseason. It's still voluntary at this point in the offseason program, and is somewhat typical for Ekeler to train on his own until mandatory minicamp, but nonetheless, he likely won't be around the team until roughly two weeks from now.

The Chargers will wrap up OTAs on June 9 before the team's two-day minicamp kicks off on June 14.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.