Austin Ekeler Worth a Multiyear Deal to the Chargers

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- At the outset of the 2019 season, few outside of California paid much mind to Austin Ekeler, the third-year running back of the Los Angeles Chargers. Any national attention paid to the team centered on Melvin Gordon and his extended contract holdout. While Gordon campaigned for a new deal, Ekeler quietly took up the mantle as the Chargers' de facto lead back.

Much has changed in the succeeding months. Ekeler has emerged as a bona fide weapon, a player equal parts running back and wideout for which no defense seems to has an answer. No longer a sidekick, Ekeler has established himself the centerpiece of Los Angeles' offense, a fact that became undeniable after he went over 100 yards as both a rusher and a receiver last Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Oh man, that was incredible," teammate Justin Jackson says. "It's crazy, because you're not really counting the stats and stuff like that, but to see that it hadn't been done in so long. I'm almost surprised Eck hasn't done it because he makes so many plays in a game. They're such big plays that sometimes his ending yardage isn't as indicative of how big an impact he's made on the game. That was an incredible feat. Shoot, [Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson] didn't do it when he was here. And if you can say you've got a record L.T. didn't have, it's a pretty, pretty good accomplishment."

"It was unbelievable," offensive coordinator Shane Steichen says. "To have a 100 and a 100 performance, it was awesome. He had the big play on the screen and just how it opened up was awesome. Obviously, he had the two explosive runs. The one to start the game and the one right before half was awesome. He's a tremendous player, as we know, and he's proven it every week."

The evolution of Ekeler's role from a special-teams contributor to the first player to produce a 100-100 game for the Chargers since 1985 didn't happen overnight. When he first arrived in 2017, the team didn't even have a proper uniform number for his position. "I remember seeing him his rookie year and no one really paid attention to him," tight end Hunter Henry says. "He was just like this little No. 3 in OTAs and training camp. We were like, 'Who is this kid?' He explodes in the last preseason game and we said, 'Oh my gosh.'"

By the end of that year, Ekeler carved out a niche within the offense. That role expanded in his second season when he became a regular fixture in the offensive game plans, amassing 958 yards and six touchdowns from scrimmage. The progression continued into 2019, with Ekeler ranked seventh in scrimmage yards (1,311) and sixth in total touchdowns (11) entering Week 15.

Now, opponents regularly field questions about Ekeler and how they hope to slow him down. Ekeler also appears more prominently on television and Chargers' promotions. "Little No. 3" has grown into a genuine star.

"Thanks to fantasy football, man," Ekeler says with a laugh.

Understandably, the on-field success this season has altered the outside perception of Ekeler. But has his view of himself changed accordingly?

"Not necessarily, even though my role has changed," Ekeler says. "I've always just tried to be the best in the situation that I've been presented. I know I've said this a couple times, started from the back even my rookie year just trying to make the team, and it came down to special teams. I was making tackles. I led the league in tackles on punts my rookie year. No one knows that. I know that because I took pride in what I was doing and that was my job and I was trying to do the best of my ability.

"And now my role has grown, but my mindset has stayed the same. Now, I'm just on offense. My mindset's still been the same. I'm trying to build on this role now. Now, it's about how I can take it to the next level from here. But that's the thing. I've always been trying to do that. That's always been the mindset. So, necessarily, the mindset doesn't change, but the role around it and the picture of what it looks like does."

Barring an injury, Ekeler should finish 2019 with over 1,000 yards as a receiver and has a shot at 100 receptions. As a runner, he has already matched his career high in touchdowns and should set a new personal best in rushing yards. Ekeler couldn't have timed his breakout season better, as his rookie contract expires this offseason.

The Chargers need to approach Ekeler's situation carefully this offseason. As a restricted free agent, Ekeler doesn't have as many options as a vested veteran hitting the open market, limiting his leverage. The team can tender him at one of three levels and give itself the right of first refusal on any offer sheet Ekeler signs.

However, the Chargers effectively cannot use the original-round tender at this stage. Doing so would trigger a tsunami of outside contract offers as Ekeler's status as a former undrafted free agent would not require an interested club to relinquish any compensation to Los Angeles. A second- or first-round tender should keep more suitors at bay, but Ekeler's skill set and youth (he doesn't turn 25 until May) could push a desperate team to part with an early pick in order to secure him.

"I've always felt pretty good because I feel like I've always made plays on a consistent basis," Ekeler says. "What else do you want more from a player than a consistent playmaker? Even if it's on special teams. I'll still go run out and cover punts if that's what they need, you know? I'm still in every single special-teams meeting. That's what I am. I'm a football player. I play football. I can go tackle. I can run. I can block. I can play receiver. I can play running back. I can do everything. So, whatever you need me to do. If a team really likes me for whatever reason, I'm probably going to fit there."

Given Ekeler's importance to the Chargers, the team could avoid the risk of the tender system and hammer out a long-term deal instead. Doing so would ensure Ekeler stays in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future and provide stability for an offense that might soon undergo several changes, including the possible retirement of quarterback Philip Rivers.

"From an individual standpoint, I would like a multiyear deal," Ekeler says. "You don't want to get locked into a one-year deal. You see all the holdouts and things like that, players are trying to avoid it all over the place. So, from an individual standpoint, it gets down to business talk at that point. If I get tendered, is someone going to try and snag me and they got to match it anyway, or should we just do a deal upfront? So, it's kind of just like a business decision. What am I worth? What am I worth to a team? It's different for other teams too, because some people may value me high. Some may not have as much value for me. So, it just depends on how the Chargers value me as a player, and we'll go from there."

Ekeler can play coy, but he understands his worth. He also knows that he could become a prized commodity this offseason if the Chargers don't sign him to an extension.

"That's why I like the situation I'm in because it's like where I go, I'll be able to fit in and mesh with that team," Ekeler says. "So, you know, at the end of this season, no telling what's going to happen. But whatever does happen, I'm good with it."

