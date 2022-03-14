Skip to main content
Team(s)
Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers Free Agent News Tracker

Tracking all the relevant news surrounding the Los Angeles Chargers' free agency moves.

The NFL's legal tampering window has opened, meaning teams can negotiate with free agent players and their agencies in an effort to reach a contract.

The Chargers are set to see change this offseason, specifically on defense. They have several notable players that have hit the open market, including edge-rusher Uchenna Nwosu and linebacker Kyzir White to name a few. Meanwhile, ahead of the start of the new league year, the Chargers re-signed wide receiver Mike Wiliams and traded for star pass-rusher Khalil Mack from the Bears.

Below will be a tracker of all the latest news and reports that pertain to the Chargers as free agency gets underway.

Chargers free agency reports and news tracker

Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Monday, March 14

  • Signing: According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are expected to sign defensive tackle Austin Johnson. (4:03 p.m PT)
  • Signing: According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chargers are signing cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million contract, including $40 million guaranteed. (1:57 p.m PT)
  • According to Mike Giardi of NFL Network, the Chargers have made cornerback J.C. Jackson a formal offer. (1:15 p.m PT)

This tracker will be updated over the course of free agency.

Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes downfield against New York Giants nose tackle Austin Johnson (98) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chargers to Sign DT Austin Johnson

By Nicholas Cothrel14 minutes ago
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) celebrates after an interception against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Sign Free Agent CB J.C. Jackson, Continue Their All-In Approach

By Nicholas Cothrel2 hours ago
Dec 5, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) celebrates the tackle for loss during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

SI's NFL Free Agency Preview: Where do the Chargers' Pending Free Agents Rank Among the Pack?

By Nicholas Cothrel9 hours ago
Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins (6) kicks the game winning field goal during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chargers Extending K Dustin Hopkins

By Nicholas CothrelMar 13, 2022
Nov 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton (15) celebrates a first down made in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chargers Tendering ERFA WR Jalen Guyton

By Nicholas CothrelMar 11, 2022
Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. (89) stands on the field during warmups prior to the Chargers' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chargers Tendering ERFA TE Donald Parham

By Nicholas CothrelMar 11, 2022
Jun 1, 2021; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

With Justin Herbert on a Rookie Contract, the Chargers Still Have Plenty of Cap Space Following Khalil Mack Trade

By Nicholas CothrelMar 11, 2022
Nov 24, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) looks on from the bench in the first quarter against the New York Giants at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Brandon Staley and Khalil Mack Relationship Runs Deep, Dating Back to Their Days in Chicago

By Nicholas CothrelMar 11, 2022