Team(s)
Los Angeles Chargers Free Agent News Tracker
Tracking all the relevant news surrounding the Los Angeles Chargers' free agency moves.
The NFL's legal tampering window has opened, meaning teams can negotiate with free agent players and their agencies in an effort to reach a contract.
The Chargers are set to see change this offseason, specifically on defense. They have several notable players that have hit the open market, including edge-rusher Uchenna Nwosu and linebacker Kyzir White to name a few. Meanwhile, ahead of the start of the new league year, the Chargers re-signed wide receiver Mike Wiliams and traded for star pass-rusher Khalil Mack from the Bears.
Below will be a tracker of all the latest news and reports that pertain to the Chargers as free agency gets underway.
Read More
Chargers free agency reports and news tracker
Monday, March 14
- Signing: According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are expected to sign defensive tackle Austin Johnson. (4:03 p.m PT)
- Signing: According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chargers are signing cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million contract, including $40 million guaranteed. (1:57 p.m PT)
- According to Mike Giardi of NFL Network, the Chargers have made cornerback J.C. Jackson a formal offer. (1:15 p.m PT)
This tracker will be updated over the course of free agency.