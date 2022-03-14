Report: Chargers to Sign DT Austin Johnson
The Chargers have already reportedly signed cornerback J.C Jackson in the early goings of the NFL's legal tampering window of free agency. Meanwhile, they're back at it again, adding more reinforcements to the defense.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are expected to sign defensive tackle Austin Johnson.
Johnson, 27, was a second-round pick by the Titans in the 2016 NFL Draft. Following his four-year stint in Tennessee, Johnson signed a one-year flyer with the Giants last season, and faired particularly well against the run. He recorded 72 tackles, six for loss, 3.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits and one fumble recovery.
Across 17 starts, Johnson finished the 2021 campaign ranking eighth in defensive stops among interior defensive linemen, per Pro Football Focus.
Read More
For a Chargers team that allowed the third-most rushing yards per game last season (138.9), the addition of Johnson will help anchor the middle of their defensive line in an effort to clog running lanes in the trenches.
Linval Joseph and Justin Jones, two interior defensive linemen who played prominent roles last season, are each free agents. Based on the construction of the roster, Johnson and former first-round pick Jerry Tillery are currently pegged to serve in the starting roles. However, with more moves presumably on the way, Tillery could take a back seat in the pecking order.
While Johnson is a step in the right direction to help solve the Chargers' deficiencies in stopping the run, this is a position they must continue adding to. More help to the interior defensive line spots is expected to evolve in some form or fashion via free agency or in next month's draft.
