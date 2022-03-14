Skip to main content
Report: Chargers to Sign DT Austin Johnson

The Chargers are adding to their defensive line by reportedly signing Austin Johnson.

The Chargers have already reportedly signed cornerback J.C Jackson in the early goings of the NFL's legal tampering window of free agency. Meanwhile, they're back at it again, adding more reinforcements to the defense.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are expected to sign defensive tackle Austin Johnson.

Nov 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as New York Giants nose tackle Austin Johnson (98) defends during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson, 27, was a second-round pick by the Titans in the 2016 NFL Draft. Following his four-year stint in Tennessee, Johnson signed a one-year flyer with the Giants last season, and faired particularly well against the run. He recorded 72 tackles, six for loss, 3.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits and one fumble recovery.

Across 17 starts, Johnson finished the 2021 campaign ranking eighth in defensive stops among interior defensive linemen, per Pro Football Focus.

For a Chargers team that allowed the third-most rushing yards per game last season (138.9), the addition of Johnson will help anchor the middle of their defensive line in an effort to clog running lanes in the trenches.

Oct 24, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) gestures in front of nose tackle Austin Johnson (98) against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Linval Joseph and Justin Jones, two interior defensive linemen who played prominent roles last season, are each free agents. Based on the construction of the roster, Johnson and former first-round pick Jerry Tillery are currently pegged to serve in the starting roles. However, with more moves presumably on the way, Tillery could take a back seat in the pecking order.

While Johnson is a step in the right direction to help solve the Chargers' deficiencies in stopping the run, this is a position they must continue adding to. More help to the interior defensive line spots is expected to evolve in some form or fashion via free agency or in next month's draft.

