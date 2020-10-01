Chargers Banged up Offensive Line Faces a Dangerous Buccaneers Front Seven

It has not been a great start for the Chargers in their new season. They currently sit at 1-2 and have one of the toughest tests of the young season, traveling to Tampa Bay. They are 2-1 and are starting to build some chemistry.

Besides the fact that the Bucs have a ton of talent on the offensive side of the ball led by quarterback Tom Brady, the real eye-opener is the defense. They are almost as talented as the 2003 Bucs defense that throttled the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl 37.

The Chargers are hurting right now on the offensive line. They are coming off a subpar performance against the Carolina Panthers. It seemed like rookie quarterback Justin Herbert was under duress all game long.

"Under the circumstances, I think they've played OK," explained head coach Anthony Lynn. "I mean obviously I would say great if we were 3-0 right now, but with 1-2, so I think they've played OK under the circumstances. There's a lot of young guys had to step up and play they haven't played before, and now they're getting some valuable game experience, and this is going to help us as the year goes on because you know every man on the roster is probably going to have to play at some point."

Lynn is optimistic, but last Sunday, the Carolina Panthers were able to get constant pressure on rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. The Panthers hadn't recorded a sack in the first two games of the season, and Sunday, they sacked him twice and even got a strip-sack.

"I don't think so," center Dan Feeney was asked if injures had something to do with the pressure last Sunday. "I think it is just more fundamental stuff. We think they caught us when we relaxed the time or two. Obviously, you know they won that battle, and it just stinks when you get caught like that. We just gotta keep our guard up and just keep rolling and not let it happen again."

They can't let it happen against the Bucs. Their dangerous front seven features Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, Devin White, Lavonte David, Jason Pierre-Paul, and Shaquil Barrett. They have sacked the quarterback 12 times in just three games.

"Yeah, I mean it's a totally loaded front," said Feeney. "They're one of the top five defenses in the league and for a reason. They got a bunch of good guys out there they got JPP. They got White from LSU. I mean he's showing really good promise, and I mean they're just loaded up there, so we're going to have work cut out for us and trying to figure out a scheme to get some yards."

The Bucs will be looking to throw different pressure at the rookie quarterback. They have been using their talented front seven, but also recently, they have blitzed rookie safety Antione Windfield Jr. often. They will try to throw off the rookie quarterback, but Lynn seems to have a plan.

"You gotta make them pay," said Lynn. "I thought last week our young quarterback stood in the pocket and he delivered the mail. We picked up some critical first downs on those pressures. So, if a team wants to be aggressive and try to set the tone, you have to make them pay first. You block them up, and you got to throw the ball, you know, but you can also run the ball."

The Chargers have been able to build a good offensive scheme this season. Herbert has consistently moved the ball, completing about 70 percent of his passes, throwing for 641 yards, and adding three touchdowns (one rushing).

"I think he's been outstanding," said Tampa Bay's head coach Bruce Arians on a conference call on Wednesday. "For a rookie to throw over 300 back to back and to be so athletic, on the read-option, and some of the things he does running the ball he is a heck of a dual-threat, quarterback and he has great weapons. He gets better and better."

Herbert has grown more comfortable as the games have gone, especially when making calls at the line, growing relationships with his weapons, and making plays. If he is to keep growing, then the line has to be better.

Since taking over for the injured Tyrod Taylor, Herbert has been pressured 21 times, sacked four times, and hit seven times. It is not all his fault or the offensive lines. It is the injuries.

The offensive line has been hit with injuries since training camp when losing pro bowl center Mike Pouncey. Feeney has since taken over and done a good job, but it doesn't stop there. The offseason's two big-name offensive linemen acquisitions were right guard Trai Turner and right tackle Bryan Bulaga. Turner has missed two games and only played in 36 percent of the snaps. Bulaga has played one full game, been limited in the other two, and only played in 51 percent of the snaps. Together they have only played one entire series this season.

There is a strong possibility the Chargers could be with neither one of them this weekend because Bulaga is dealing with a back injury, and Turner is dealing with a groin injury. Neither one of them practiced on Wednesday. It is yet another "next man up," situation for the Bolts, who is set to face one of the better defenses in the NFL.

"That's football," Feeney said. "People go down, and people gotta fill in. The train is always going to keep rolling."