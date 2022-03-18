Chargers Free Agency News: DT Justin Jones Signs With Bears

Former third-round pick of the Chargers, Justin Jones, is reportedly headed to the Bears.

Defensive tackle Justin Jones, who turned in a career year with the Chargers last season, is reportedly headed to Chicago.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jones is signing with the Bears.

The Bears were initially in the works to sign defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, but after a failed physical, Chicago has turned to Jones to fill their need on the defensive line.

Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jones was a candidate for the Chargers to presumably bring back after a productive campaign in 2021 with the team. However, with the Chargers already signing Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson and Christian Covington, Jones perhaps, saw a better opportunity elsewhere.

Jones, 25, was a third-round pick by the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft. He started 10-plus games across his last three seasons in Los Angeles. Last year, he delivered his best statistical season, registering 37 tackles, five for loss, three sacks, five quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries and one pass breakup.

The Chargers have begun reshaping their defensive unit from where things sat just a season ago. Throughout the early goings of free agency, they've added four defensive players and could still be in the market for more as things continue to progress.

