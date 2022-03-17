Chargers HC Brandon Staley: The Cost to Trade For Khalil Mack Was 'Very Minimum for a Player of His Caliber'

The Chargers sent a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Bears in exchange for Khalil Mack last week. On Wednesday, the start of the NFL's new league year, the Chargers formally introduced Mack as the newest member of the organization.

"It was weird to hear (being traded again), but having a relationship with coach Staley, it went from bittersweet to excited, knowing who I'm dealing with and how much he truly loves football," Mack said Wednesday at his introductory press conference. "That was the person that I spent the most time with when I first got to Chicago. We would be in the room together going over the playbook. I feel like I had a week to prepare for the Packers, (maybe) not even a week, maybe like five, six days. It was a quick turnaround, and he was a big part of me consuming a big part of that playbook, which was complicated in the fact of understanding what Vic Fangio likes to do."

In 2018, Mack's first season in Chicago, Staley served as the Bears' outside linebackers coach. It was that season that the two began to form a close bond with all the long days spent with one another in trying to get Mack up to speed with the playbook in a relatively short manner.

Now, four seasons later, that relationship gave Staley the confidence in making the trade to acquire the three-time All-Pro defender. Staley knows the kind of player he's getting in Mack rather than rolling the dice on a free agent pass-rusher who he hasn't previously worked with. It's a calculated move that instills confidence in Staley.

Staley also believes the price to acquire Mack was low for what the Chargers hope to get from him while he's in Los Angeles.

"The cost was very minimum for a player of his caliber. I think it was excellent," Staley said, via the Associated Press. "We know everything about this guy. and what he's bringing to your team. And, you know, vice versa."

Mack is coming off a season that was cut short following a foot injury that derailed his 2021 campaign. Perhaps his recent injury, paired with the contract he's on the books for, had a lot to do with the compensation it took to acquire his services.

But there are also reasons to believe he can return to his purest form. In seven games last season, Mack recorded six sacks and seven quarterback hits prior to being sidelined for the year.

"He brings the playmaking ability and style of play that we believe in," Staley said of Mack. "I don't think we had enough of that last year, not even close. He's a dominant, complete defender."

The Chargers allowed the third-most points per game last season (27). Therefore, they've made it a point of emphasis to revamp their defensive unit through the early goings of free agency. Acquiring Mack and pairing him with Joey Bosa, gives the Chargers one of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL.

Mack said Wednesday, Bosa is a player he's studied over the years.

"I've been watching Joey from afar since his rookie year," Mack said. "And that guy has been flying off the ball. It's really special to see."

In addition to Mack, the Chargers have also added three other defenders in free agency, featuring cornerback J.C. Jackson and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson.

