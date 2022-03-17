Skip to main content

Chargers HC Brandon Staley: The Cost to Trade For Khalil Mack Was 'Very Minimum for a Player of His Caliber'

Chargers coach Brandon Staley believes the team struck gold by trading for Khalil Mack.

The Chargers sent a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Bears in exchange for Khalil Mack last week. On Wednesday, the start of the NFL's new league year, the Chargers formally introduced Mack as the newest member of the organization.

"It was weird to hear (being traded again), but having a relationship with coach Staley, it went from bittersweet to excited, knowing who I'm dealing with and how much he truly loves football," Mack said Wednesday at his introductory press conference. "That was the person that I spent the most time with when I first got to Chicago. We would be in the room together going over the playbook. I feel like I had a week to prepare for the Packers, (maybe) not even a week, maybe like five, six days. It was a quick turnaround, and he was a big part of me consuming a big part of that playbook, which was complicated in the fact of understanding what Vic Fangio likes to do."

In 2018, Mack's first season in Chicago, Staley served as the Bears' outside linebackers coach. It was that season that the two began to form a close bond with all the long days spent with one another in trying to get Mack up to speed with the playbook in a relatively short manner.

Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley on the sidelines during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Now, four seasons later, that relationship gave Staley the confidence in making the trade to acquire the three-time All-Pro defender. Staley knows the kind of player he's getting in Mack rather than rolling the dice on a free agent pass-rusher who he hasn't previously worked with. It's a calculated move that instills confidence in Staley.

Staley also believes the price to acquire Mack was low for what the Chargers hope to get from him while he's in Los Angeles.

"The cost was very minimum for a player of his caliber. I think it was excellent," Staley said, via the Associated Press. "We know everything about this guy. and what he's bringing to your team. And, you know, vice versa."

Mack is coming off a season that was cut short following a foot injury that derailed his 2021 campaign. Perhaps his recent injury, paired with the contract he's on the books for, had a lot to do with the compensation it took to acquire his services.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

But there are also reasons to believe he can return to his purest form. In seven games last season, Mack recorded six sacks and seven quarterback hits prior to being sidelined for the year.

Nov 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) walks off the field after losing to the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

"He brings the playmaking ability and style of play that we believe in," Staley said of Mack. "I don't think we had enough of that last year, not even close. He's a dominant, complete defender."

The Chargers allowed the third-most points per game last season (27). Therefore, they've made it a point of emphasis to revamp their defensive unit through the early goings of free agency. Acquiring Mack and pairing him with Joey Bosa, gives the Chargers one of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL.

Mack said Wednesday, Bosa is a player he's studied over the years.

"I've been watching Joey from afar since his rookie year," Mack said. "And that guy has been flying off the ball. It's really special to see."

In addition to Mack, the Chargers have also added three other defenders in free agency, featuring cornerback J.C. Jackson and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Dec 6, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) practices before the game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
News

4 Takeaways From Khalil Mack's Introductory Press Conference With Chargers

By Nicholas Cothrel14 hours ago
Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (42) on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Free Agency News: OLB Uchenna Nwosu Agrees to Terms With Seahawks

By Nicholas Cothrel19 hours ago
Feb 5, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris (47) during NFC practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Sign Long Snapper Josh Harris

By Nicholas Cothrel19 hours ago
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Los Angeles Chargers Free Agent News Tracker

By Nicholas Cothrel19 hours ago
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) celebrates after an interception against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

NFL Free Agency: Grading the Chargers' Signings as Day 3 Approaches

By Connor O'Brien23 hours ago
Dec 5, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) pushes against Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Storm Norton (74) in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Place Tender on Three Players

By Nicholas CothrelMar 15, 2022
Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) stands on the field during warmups prior to the Chargers' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Release RT Bryan Bulaga, Free Up Cap Space

By Nicholas CothrelMar 15, 2022
Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) looks on from the sidelines in the first half of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Take Care of Biggest Need Early on in Free Agency by Retooling Defensive Line

By Nicholas CothrelMar 15, 2022