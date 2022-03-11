The Brandon Staley and Khalil Mack Relationship Runs Deep, Dating Back to Their Days in Chicago

The Chargers became the lastest team to pull off a blockbuster trade this week, sending a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Bears in exchange for star pass-rusher Khalil Mack.

Mack, a former Defensive Player of the Year and four-time All-Pro, will be coming to Los Angeles to form a formidable duo with Joey Bosa.

As the Chargers identified a position in which they could vastly upgrade, and jumped at the opportunity, the move to acquire Mack has Brandon Staley written all over it.

Credit to Staley and Tom Telesco for rising to the occasion. And at the same time, Staley has a good idea of what he'll be getting from a player like Mack. This wasn’t just a move to shoot for the moon and hope it works.

The relationship between Staley and Mack goes well beyond his expected arrival to the Chargers following the completion of the trade. They have a close personal bond.

They worked together in Chicago during Mack's first season with the Bears. Staley was Mack's position coach, serving as the outside linebackers coach under then-defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

That season, in 2018, Mack collected 47 tackles, 12.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, one interception and four pass breakups. It was Mack's best season in Chicago as he went on to earn All-Pro honors and finish second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting behind Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

While Mack got off to a fast start following his arrival in Chicago, he paid credit to Staley for the job he did in getting him familiar with the defensive system.

Ahead of the 2018 campaign, Mack and Staley met each morning around 6 a.m. and again after meetings were done for the day, from around 5:30 until 10 p.m.

Mack referred to Staley as his “after school tutor."

“We just really wanted to be purposeful in not skipping any steps,” Staley said in 2018 following Mack's debut with the Bears. “You can jump ahead really easily and try and get too far ahead of yourself. We really wanted to build a foundation and get to know each other first and then get to know us on defense.”

They did exactly that, getting to know the ins and outs of one another. Staley spoke on behalf of Mack last season, praising the pass-rushing star for the boost of confidence he instilled in himself as he worked his way up the coaching ranks.

“I learned a lot more from him than he learned from me," Staley said last year. "I drew a lot of confidence being able to coach a guy like him. I think that first year in Chicago and that first experience, I felt like I could do this someday.”

Staley, soon thereafter, flew up the coaching ladder. He left the Bears to become the Broncos outside linebackers coach in 2019, propelling him to then join the Rams in 2020 as their defensive coordinator. After leading the Rams to the top defensive unit in the NFL, Staley reached the pinnacle point in his journey, becoming the Chargers head coach in 2021.

It's been a rapid rise up the coaching charts for Staley. But Mack, when asked last August about Staley becoming a head coach, he had no hesitation in saying he embodies everything it takes to lead a team.

"When he locked me in on football it was like it was all ball," Mack said. "I could kind of tell he had that head coach persona and it didn't surprise me at all that he went on to get a (DC) position and then now a head coaching job.

"Just the way he carried himself. You know what I'm saying? I could tell. When I first stepped in the building and met him, how he caught me up in the defense so fast and it was like an overtime position for him because not only was I in the meetings with just the linebackers but I had to wait and stay with him afterwards. We chopped through the whole playbook pretty quick. I think I had like four days to learn it."

The Chargers' team-building philosophy took a shift Thursday afternoon by acquiring Mack, but the relationship between him and Staley indicates this is a move that is well calculated.

