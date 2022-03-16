4 Takeaways From Khalil Mack's Introductory Press Conference With Chargers

The Chargers introduced pass-rusher Khalil Mack following the start of the new league year. Here are four takeaways from his introductory press conference.

March 16 at 1 p.m. PT marked the start of the new league year for the NFL. That means players that were involved in trades and free agent signings under the legal tampering window, were able to become official.

Last week, the Chargers sent a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Bears in exchange for pass-rusher Khalil Mack. The two teams finalized the deal on Wednesday to make it official and the Chargers formally introduced the former Defensive Player of the Year award winner to the Los Angeles market.

Here are four takeaways that stood out from Mack's first time speaking with reporters since the blockbuster trade.

Mack appeared to be blindsided by the Bears

Mack said he was with his finance watching Bel-Air when his agent, Joel Segal, called to deliver the news that he was being traded. He described the moment as "weird." Mack insinuated that with a new regime in Chicago, he felt that anything was on the table, but nonetheless, it didn't lessen the blow upon finding out he was being dealt.

While Mack appeared to be taken back initially upon finding out where he was headed, he then began to get excited once hearing that he would be reunited with Brandon Staley.

"Having a relationship with coach Staley and knowing his mindset and his passion for the game, I've kind of went from bittersweet to kind of excited," Mack said. "Knowing who I'm dealing with and the type of man he is first and foremost and how much he truly loves the game of football, you can feel it whenever you speak to him. Not just understanding the football aspect but the man and the relationship that we have. What we were able to do while we were together, I got excited."

Staley's first coaching stint in the NFL included two years on staff with the Bears, serving as their outside linebackers coach. In 2018, Mack's first season in Chicago, Staley was his position coach and helped propel him to a season in which he finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

The energy in the Chargers' building is buzzing

The moves the Chargers have made this offseason signal that they're all-in. After being on the cusp of reaching the playoffs last season but ultimately falling short, the organization is doing everything in their power to ensure they seize the opportunity of building a talented roster around quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Chargers' most notable moves through the early stages of free agency include trading for Mack, re-signing Mike Williams and singing free agents J.C. Jackson, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson.

"You can kind of feel the energy in the building, a lot of exciting energy," Mack said. "But, I mean, this part of the season is – I wouldn’t say my least favorite – but there's a lot of work that needs to be put in. Especially from my standpoint and so, I'm just looking forward to getting back into my routine and putting in the work this offseason."

Mack says he's aware of the narrative around him

Mack's first five seasons in the NFL were as purely dominant as any player currently in the league. He and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald were spoken about in the same breath among being the top defensive player in the NFL.

Meanwhile, in the last three seasons, while Mack has still been held in high regard, Donald has surpassed him. Mack's numbers haven’t been what they once were and injuries have slowed him down.

But that's not to say he doesn’t still have what he once showcased early on in his career. In fact, prior to suffering last season's foot injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year, Mack totaled six sacks in seven games, displaying some of the same flare that earned him three All-Pro selections.

"You turn on the TV, you hear what they're saying," Mack said. "It's like, OK, bet. You know what I mean? I'll bet on myself any day."

Mack has studied Joey Bosa for years

In coming to the Chargers, Mack will join forces with Joey Bosa coming off the edge. Neither Mack nor Bosa have played on the same defensive line with another player that is as talented as one another.

Mack, when asked about what he's seen from Bosa over the years, without hesitation stated that he's a player that he's studied for quite some time.

“I’ve watched Joey from afar since his rookie year," Mack said. "That guy's been flying off the ball. It's really special, man. Really special to see."

Bosa won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016 and has since then gone on to record double-digit sacks in four of his six seasons. Now, giving opposing offenses another imposing sack artist into the mix, the one-two combination of Bosa and Mack will attempt to uplift each other in 2022 and beyond.

