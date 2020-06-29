Former Chargers DC Bill Arnsparger Named 2020 Dr. Z Award Winner

The Pro Football Writers of America named longtime NFL assistant coach and former San Diego Chargers defensive coordinator Bill Arnsparger as a recipient of the Paul "Dr. Z" Zimmerman Award winner for 2020. Arnsparger shared the honors with current Houston Texans assistant Romeo Crennel.

The Dr. Z Award, which the PFWA first instituted in 2014, honors "lifetime achievement as an assistant coach in the NFL." Arnsparger and Crennel are the 15th and 16th recipients of the award.

Arnsparger first made his mark on the league as the architect of the Miami Dolphins' famous "No-Name" defense in the early 1970s. Those units helped spur the team to victories in Super Bowls VII and VIII as well as an undefeated season. Arnsparger went on to become the head coach of the New York Giants before returning to the Dolphins for another successful run in the late '70s and early '80s. Those years produced the "Killer Bs" defense, a reference to defensive starters Bob Baumhower, Bill Barnett, Lyle Blackwood, Kim Bokamper, Glenn Blackwood, Chargers Bowser, Doug Betters, and Bob Brudzinski. Arnsparger went on to coach at LSU before resigning after the 1986 season to become the athletic director at Florida.

After five years out of coaching, Arnsparger returned to the NFL as the Chargers' defensive coordinator. By his third year in that role, the unit had improved dramatically, helping the team reach its first Super Bowl. Arnsparger retired from coaching shortly after the game.

Arnsparger died on July 17, 2015 at his home in Alabama at the age of 88.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH