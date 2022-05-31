SI's Bold Predictions for 2022 NFL Season: How the Chargers Will Fare

The NFL season is just 100 days away from Week 1 getting underway, and with that on deck, Sports Illustrated's national team have compiled 100 bold predictions for the 2022 campaign.

For the Chargers, they're largely represented throughout the official prediction release, as expectations for the team are held to a high regard.

SI staff writer Conor Orr provided analysis with each prediction. Let get into which predictions pertain to the Chargers for the season ahead.

Joey Bosa will lead the NFL in sacks

"It’s time for a Bosa revival (if we can call it a revival, given that he’s made three straight Pro Bowl appearances)," Orr said. "Just 26, Bosa seems to have aged out of our collective consciousness when we debate the best pass rushers of our time. Having Khalil Mack and Brandon Staley move the chess pieces around for him will open up the floodgates."

Bosa will play alongside the best defensive front that he's been paired with throughout his NFL career. Across Bosa's six years in the league, he's registered double digit sacks in four seasons. Now factoring in Mack coming off the opposite edge of Bosa, they possess one of the most fierce pass-rushing duos in the NFL which should lead to a healthy dose of sacks.

Brandon Staley will become the NFL’s best fourth-down head coach

"For anyone who thought a few high-profile misses were going to tame Staley, think again," Orr said. "The Chargers’ coach was third in the NFL in fourth-down attempts a year ago, and will rank No. 1 in 2022."

Staley showed last season he wasn’t willing to reel in his aggressive on fourth-down. There's a case to be made this year that since the Chargers defense is significantly better suited than it was a year ago, he'll have more confidence in that unit to come up with stops. But on the other hand, he still has Justin Herbert orchestrating the offense with the mindset that he can convert at a high-clip.

Justin Herbert will lead the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns



"An MVP-caliber season out of Herbert in Los Angeles will result in a career high in touchdowns (previous high, 38) and a career high in passing yards (previous high, 5,014)," Orr said.

Herbert was close to accomplishing this feat last year. He finished last season second in passing yards and third in touchdowns. Now entering his second season under offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, playing in the same offensive system for the first time since high school, Herbert could display another leap forward in 2022.

Justin Herbert will win the 2022 MVP

"The Chargers’ quarterback is a star in the making," Orr said. "Despite strong pushes from Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Russell Wilson, Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady, Herbert will push the Chargers into the postseason on the strength of a record-setting season in Los Angeles."

Herbert is currently the betting favorite to win MVP at +500 odds, via Bet Online sportsbook. Herbert is off to the best two-year start, based on his individual stats, by a quarterback in NFL history. Meanwhile, the league has seen a trend of third-year quarterbacks taking another step forward (Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, ect.). Therefore, if Herbert follows a similar path, an MVP award could be in his near future.

