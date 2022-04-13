Skip to main content

NFL Coach of the Year Odds Heavily Favor Chargers' Brandon Staley

Chargers' Brandon Staley sits among the top candidates to win NFL Coach of the Year for the 2022 season.

The betting odds for this year's NFL Coach of the Year award have been released and you don't have to look far to find Chargers coach Brandon Staley.

Staley, who will encompass his second NFL season as a head coach of the Chargers, sits with the second-highest odds to take home NFL Coach of the Year, according to Bet Online.

Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley celebrates with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after a touchdown in the second half the game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Staley is 14/1 to win the award, trailing only Raiders coach Josh McDaniels who is 12/1.

The AFC West features the top three coaches to win the award with Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett rounding out the third spot, tied with the same odds as Staley at 14/1.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel won the award last season, earning 36 of the 50 votes. Staley did not receive a vote last season, but given the expectations for the Chargers this upcoming season, he'll be a hot commodity to presumably take home the hardware following the 2022 season.

The Chargers just missed the playoffs last season, falling to the Raiders in overtime on the final week of the regular season, which ultimately delivered the final blow to Los Angeles' playoff hopes. 

But with the foundational players the Chargers already had in place, paired with the key additions they've made this offseason, featuring the star power of pass-rusher Khalil Mack and cornerback J.C. Jackson, the franchise has loft expectations for what's ahead and Staley is the one stirring the ship.

