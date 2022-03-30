Brandon Staley Gives Insight Into the Chargers' Plan to Surround Austin Ekeler With a 'Complimentary Style' of Rushers

The Chargers' second running back spot behind Austin Ekeler still remains up for grabs. Chargers general manager Tom Telesco has assembled a strong group of free agents whom he's added to the roster, but running back has not been a position they've not added to just yet.

They have Josh Kelley and Lary Roundtree as backup options still on the roster, but adding a new rusher to the mix is a decision the Chargers are pursuing this offseason.

This week in Palm Beach, Florida at the NFL's Annual League Meetings, Chargers coach Brandon Staley spoke on behalf of the team's search for a secondary running back.

Staley said they've monitored the running back free agent market but are more inclined to find value in the draft.

"We looked in free agency – it wasn't that deep of a group, and again, just really assessing value, just felt like, working through the draft would be a better option for us," Staley told reporters at his League Meetings press conference. "And we're still going to explore that post-draft because I think that what you're seeing now is you can onboard these guys in a lot of different stages, but it's definitely a position that we're going to be looking for in the draft.

"We'll see if that materializes, but we want to give Austin that complimentary style. And then the young guys that we have on our team, we expect them to improve. We still believe in those guys and I think competition is going to bring out the best in Josh and Larry too."

Ekeler was terrific last season, totaling 1,558 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns. But in order to keep him fresh, the Chargers need to find another option that can help lift some portion of the load off of Ekeler's shoulders.

As Staley mentioned, the coaching staff has a vision for Kelley and Rountree to take steps forward this season. However, it’s worth noting that availability pertaining to their health has limited how often they've been able to contribute.

While Kelley and Rountree figure to have a role in the offense, Staley appears eager to find another running back option over the course of the three-day draft.

"I think that we're trying to onboard guys for that position for the future," Staley said in regards to running backs. "If you take a look at that position in the league historically, guys that you get after the first contract, don't do as much for you as the ones that you draft. So I think it's a young man's position, for the most part. And I think that we're going to just continue to look that way to build our team."

The Chargers have 10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. They don't have a selection in the second-round as that pick was sent to Chicago in part of the Khalil Mack trade. Nonetheless, they have one pick on Day 1, one pick on Day 2 and eight picks on Day 3 of the draft.

The Chargers are probably in play to take a running back in the mid-rounds. The running back position has shown over the years that you can get a productive player beyond rounds one and two.

