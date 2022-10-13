Skip to main content

Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 Injury Report: Thursday

The Chargers had seven players listed on Thursday's injury report.

The Chargers held a walk through on Thursday, making participation on the team's first injury report of the week an estimate.

On Wednesday, the Chargers didn't release an injury report because they’re playing later in the week on Monday Night Football, but the team did hold practice. Wide receiver Keenan Allen, who's still dealing with a hamstring issue which has held him out of the last four games, returned to practice. Allen caught a few passes before shifting to private work off to the side with trainers.

Right tackle Trey Pipkins had a brace on his knee yesterday and didn’t practice, so labeling him as limited on Thursday is a step in the right direction. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said earlier this week that Pipkins has an MCL sprain, but isn’t expected to miss any time.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins remains day-to-day with a knee injury, which held him out of last week's game.

Chargers injury report

Limited: 

  • WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)
  • K Dustin Hopkins (quad)
  • T Trey Pipkins (knee) 
Full:

  • QB Justin Herbert (ribs)
  • G Zion Johnson (ankle)
  • WR Joshua Palmer (ankle/knee)
  • LB Kyle Van Noy (back)

Broncos injury report

*Injury report will be updated upon release.

