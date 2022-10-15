Skip to main content

Where Ticket Prices Stand For Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 Matchup

You can get tickets for as low as $46 to see the Chargers and Broncos – two AFC West foes who'll clash during a primetime slate.

Ticket pricing for Monday Night Football

  • Lowest ticket price: $46
  • Average ticket price: $309.57
  • Highest ticket price: $10,362

Upper level seating

  • Ticket starting at $46

Mid level seating

  • Tickets starting at $82

Inner level seating

  • Tickets starting at $119

Lower level seating

  • Tickets starting at $165

Inner club seating

  • Tickets starting at $234

Lower club seating

  • Tickets starting at $240

Lower VIP seating

  • Tickets starting at $496

Inner VIP seating

  • Tickets starting at $529

Overview seating

  • Tickets starting at $759

Oct 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan (23) celebrates as the team stops the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers CB Bryce Callahan Looks to Continue Building Off Hot Start to 2022 Season

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jul 28, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 Injury Report: Friday

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receivers Keenan Allen (13), Joe Reed (12), Maurice Ffrench (80) and Jason Moore Jr. (11) participate in drills during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 Injury Report: Thursday

By Nicholas Cothrel
Oct 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) makes a catch between Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) and safety Derwin James Jr. (3) during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Looking for CB J.C. Jackson to Get Into His 'Comfort Zone'

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers lineman Jamaree Salyer (68) and tackle Foster Sarell (73) participate in blocking drills during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Mailbag: Expectations for Jamaree Salyer, Chris Rumph's Role and Keenan Allen's Status

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 17, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs with the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during joint practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Injury Roundup: Updates on Keenan Allen, Dustin Hopkins, Trey Pipkins and Joshua Palmer

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) catches a touchdown pass in the second half against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Betting News

Chargers vs. Broncos Betting Odds: Week 6 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jun 15, 2021; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (13) talks with coach Brandon Staley during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Brandon Staley, Keenan Allen Meet Following Critical Tweet of Fourth-Down Decision

By Nicholas Cothrel