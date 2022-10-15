Where Ticket Prices Stand For Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 Matchup
You can get tickets for as low as $46 to see the Chargers and Broncos – two AFC West foes who'll clash during a primetime slate.
Ticket pricing for Monday Night Football
- Lowest ticket price: $46
- Average ticket price: $309.57
- Highest ticket price: $10,362
Upper level seating
- Ticket starting at $46
Mid level seating
- Tickets starting at $82
Inner level seating
- Tickets starting at $119
Lower level seating
- Tickets starting at $165
Inner club seating
- Tickets starting at $234
Lower club seating
- Tickets starting at $240
Lower VIP seating
- Tickets starting at $496
Inner VIP seating
- Tickets starting at $529
Overview seating
- Tickets starting at $759
