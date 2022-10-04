Chargers at Browns Betting Odds: Week 5 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

The Chargers improved to a record of 2-2 and will go on another road trip in Week 5 as they head to Cleveland to take on the Browns.

Injuries have surrounded the Chargers early on this season, but the health of some players are improving. Center Corey Linsley (knee) and cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) played last week and came out of the game positive without any additional setbacks.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said they're aiming for tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring) to play this Sunday. Meanwhile, wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) remains day-to-day as he tries to give it a go this week after missing the last three games.

Here's a look at the opening betting lines ahead of Week 5:

Chargers at Browns Betting Odds

Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Chargers -2.5 Moneyline : Chargers (-154), Browns (+130)

: Chargers (-154), Browns (+130) Over/under: 47.5 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

The point spread favors the Chargers by 2.5 points, just under a field goal favorite. The Chargers have covered the spread in three of their four games this season.

As for the point total, it's slated for 47.5 points. The Browns have averaged 26 points per game, while the Chargers average 23 points per game.

Kickoff for the Chargers at Browns Week 5 contest is slated for Sunday, Oct. 9 at 10:00 a.m. PT at First Energy Stadium.

