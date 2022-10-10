5 Takeaways From Chargers' 30-28 Week 5 Win Over Browns

The Chargers pulled out a 30-28 win over the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday to improve to a 3-2 record.

Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' third win of the season:

Brandon Staley backs his process on fourth down call

Chargers coach Brandon Staley dialed up an aggressive call on fourth-and-1 from his own 46-yard line while leading by two points with 1:18 left. With a field goal being all the Browns would need to take the lead, that didn’t make Staley waver by punting and turning things over to his defense. Instead, he remained confident in his plan, keeping the ball in the hands of Justin Herbert.

“I just wanted to finish the game with the ball," Staley said of his decision. "I felt like we liked the play and we liked the matchup. We knew what coverage they were going to be in. We wanted to finish the game on our terms on third down. We felt like we had a good runup against that defense. We had a pass solution. They defended it well. Then on fourth down, it just really felt like the slant to Mike (Williams) was going to be the play call there. It just didn’t go down for us."

Staley says they liked the matchup of Williams going up against Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. since starter Denzel Ward was ruled out of the game with a concussion. Ultimately, Emerson broke up the pass as the Chargers came up empty on the crucial fourth down attempt.

"We believe in our process. We believe in our players on both sides," Staley said. "We were coming out here on the road to win this game, not kick it and then go hope to win. I believed our defense would get a stop if we didn’t make it because I knew that we could cover them. . . . . There was no way I was taking our offense off the field at the end of the game.”

Since Staley took over as coach of the Chargers, he's shown this is who he truly is. He's always leaned on the aggressive side of decision-making, even in crunch time. Certainly, this call can be viewed as reckless, but the Chargers have a process in which they attack these fourth down situations, and Staley continued to stick to his identity when the stakes were at the highest.

“I think it says a lot that he believes in us," Herbert said of Staley's decision on fourth down. "Just like I believe in our offensive line, our receivers, and our running backs. I knew that we would go out there and convert. It did not go our way unfortunately, but we were riding with that play. The defense came with that big stop when we were down.”

Chargers catch massive break with missed field goal

After the Chargers missed on the fourth down try, the Browns took over on offense, moving the ball 10 yards before turning to Cade York for a 54-yard field goal.

York's field goal try was wide right as the Chargers held on for their third win of the season.

While the Chargers defense was leaky all game long, they prevented the Browns from getting into favorable field goal range with the game on the line.

“Definitely proud, because either way we were going to have to get the stop," Derwin James said of the defense's stop in the final seconds of the game. "Whether we punted to them or went for it, we were going to have to get a stop on defense. We got the stop we needed. Held him in enough range and he missed the kick. We got the W.”

Both team's running game put on a clinic

Both of the running game's from each team ran wild. The Chargers had their best rushing performance of the season, totaling 238 yards and two touchdowns. The Browns had similar results on the ground, running for 213 yards and three touchdowns.

The Browns entered the game as the No. 2 rushing team in the NFL, while the Chargers ranked bottom of the league. But after Austin Ekeler ripped off a 71-yard run early in the second quarter, there was no looking back for the Chargers' ground attack.

“We have been building," Ekeler said of the running game. "Last week, we had a little bit better production. This week, obviously more. I want to see us continue to do that. It is not necessarily a statement until you can continue to do it for a few weeks in there. To actually create an identity, it takes more than a couple of weeks of success. We are going back to work. We are going to try to do the same thing again next week.”

Ekeler recorded his third game in which he's gone over the 100-yard rushing mark, totaling 173 rushing yards, 26 receiving yards and two touchdowns on Sunday. Ekeler now has eight career games with a rushing and receiving touchdown, marking the most in Chargers history.

“It was the story of the game for us. We came in here and certainly there were a lot of questions about us being able to run the ball in the first four games," Staley said. "We had a lot of confidence in the plan, a lot of confidence in who’s running the ball and who’s blocking for them. I just think our O-Linemen came alive today, and our runners – Ekeler and Kelley. I mean, those guys were flying out there and just running with a purpose."

Alohi Gilman shines in start over Nasir Adderley

For the first time this season, the Chargers turned to Alohi Gilman as the starting free safety over Nasir Adderley.

"We feel like Alohi had earned an opportunity to start," Staley said. "We wanted to see that combination out there of him and Derwin playing together with Nasir playing dime as the sixth DB. We felt like Lo had earned an opportunity to show what he can do."

Gilman, who made three starts for the Chargers last season, came up with a game-altering interception late in the fourth quarter in the Chargers' hard-fought Week 5 win. With just under three minutes left in regulation, Gilman intercepted Jacoby Brissett in the end zone.

“That part of the field is usually where quarterbacks like to stretch it out, dump it out, or run the ball," Gilman said. "Mahomes is one of the masters of those. He kind of just did that. I baited him into doing it. I took a couple of steps forward. Me and him are looking eye-to-eye and I fell back into the window once he threw the ball.”

Gilman's interception came with the Chargers leading by two with the Browns threatening to take the lead as they begun knocking on the door of the end zone.

Gilman finished the game with seven tackles, one interception and one pass breakup.

Mike Williams continues to thrive during Keenan Allen's absence

Throughout the absence of Keenan Allen as he deals with a hamstring injury suffered in the season opener, the Chargers have heavily relied on Mike Williams to keep the receiving game thriving.

In Week 5, Williams caught 10 passes for 134 yards. In all three road games this season, Williams has gone over the 100-yard mark. His success on the road also overlaps from last season, having registered 100 receiving yards in five straight road games, tying the longest streak in NFL history by an AFC player.

“He is a competitor and the game changes when he is out there," Herbert said of Williams. "Third down, you have to be alert for him. We think so highly of him in man coverage, finding the sweet spots in the zones because he is a smart player. He is super athletic and has done a great job stepping up and being a leader the past couple of weeks."

Williams had a touchdown grab overturned after further review. The officials told Staley his heel came down before his second toe, ruling him out of bounds.

"I was disappointed that the replay took away the lob there," Staley said. "He has been our offense outside. He’s there for us in every single game. He has all the competitive traits that you’re looking for in a football player. Then as a receiver, as you’re seeing, this guy can win one-on-one. He can win a lot of different places."

