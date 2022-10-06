Chargers at Browns Week 5 Injury Report: Thursday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers crop of injured players look to be improving as the week inches closer to game day as six of the 10 listed on Thursday's injury report were documented as full participants.

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen was not at practice during the portion open for viewing. Allen re-aggravated his hamstring injury last Thursday and was held out of the Week 4 game. Allen has missed three games since suffering the initial injury in the season opener against the Raiders.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins, who's dealing with a quad injury, did not kick during practice open for viewing. The Chargers have signed another kicker, adding Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Tight end Gerald Everett was added to the injury report with a hamstring injury.

As for the Browns, they had nine players either not participate in practice or were held to a limited basis on Thursday. Pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney has missed the last two practices with an ankle injury.

Chargers Injury Report

Did not practice

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

Limited

TE Gerald Everett (hamstring)

K Dustin Hopkins (right quadricep)

WR Joshua Palmer (ankle)

Full

QB Justin Herbert (ribs)

FB Zander Horvath (quadricep)

DL Austin Johnson (shoulder)

TE Tre' McKitty (quadricep)

TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring)

LB Kyle Van Noy (back)

Browns Injury Report

Did not practice

DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle)

T Jack Cocklin (rest)

Limited

G Joel Bitonio (biceps - rest)

DT Taven Bryan (hamstring)

TE Harrison Bryant (illness)

DT Jordan Elliott (knee)

DE Myle Garrett (shoulder, biceps)

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin)

CB Denzel Ward (backs, ribs)

Full

WR Amari Cooper (rest)

T Joe Haeg (concussion)

TE David Njoku (knee - rest)

DE Isaiah Thomas (hand)

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.