Skip to main content

Chargers at Browns Week 5 Injury Report: Thursday

The Chargers had 10 players listed on Thursday's injury report.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers crop of injured players look to be improving as the week inches closer to game day as six of the 10 listed on Thursday's injury report were documented as full participants.

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen was not at practice during the portion open for viewing. Allen re-aggravated his hamstring injury last Thursday and was held out of the Week 4 game. Allen has missed three games since suffering the initial injury in the season opener against the Raiders.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins, who's dealing with a quad injury, did not kick during practice open for viewing. The Chargers have signed another kicker, adding Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Tight end Gerald Everett was added to the injury report with a hamstring injury.

As for the Browns, they had nine players either not participate in practice or were held to a limited basis on Thursday. Pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney has missed the last two practices with an ankle injury.

Chargers Injury Report

Did not practice

  • WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

Limited

  • TE Gerald Everett (hamstring)
  • K Dustin Hopkins (right quadricep)
  • WR Joshua Palmer (ankle)

Full

Scroll to Continue

Read More

New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Jets #1 Taylor Bertolet kicks for a field goal. New York Jets Vs Philadelphia Eagles

Chargers Sign K Taylor Bertolet to Practice Squad

Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) celebrates with Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Chris Rumph II (94) during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers' Run Defense to Face Tall Order Against Browns' Rushing Tandem

DownloadImageAdd ToLightboxPrintPreviewHeadline:NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training CampCaption:Jul 28, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Donald Parham (89) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at Browns Week 5 Injury Report: Wednesday

  • QB Justin Herbert (ribs)
  • FB Zander Horvath (quadricep)
  • DL Austin Johnson (shoulder)
  • TE Tre' McKitty (quadricep)
  • TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring)
  • LB Kyle Van Noy (back)

Browns Injury Report

Did not practice

  • DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle)
  • T Jack Cocklin (rest)

Limited

  • G Joel Bitonio (biceps - rest)
  • DT Taven Bryan (hamstring)
  • TE Harrison Bryant (illness)
  • DT Jordan Elliott (knee)
  • DE Myle Garrett (shoulder, biceps)
  • LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin)
  • CB Denzel Ward (backs, ribs)

Full

  • WR Amari Cooper (rest)
  • T Joe Haeg (concussion)
  • TE David Njoku (knee - rest)
  • DE Isaiah Thomas (hand)

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Jets #1 Taylor Bertolet kicks for a field goal. New York Jets Vs Philadelphia Eagles
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Sign K Taylor Bertolet to Practice Squad

By Nicholas Cothrel
Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) celebrates with Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Chris Rumph II (94) during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers' Run Defense to Face Tall Order Against Browns' Rushing Tandem

By Nicholas Cothrel
DownloadImageAdd ToLightboxPrintPreviewHeadline:NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training CampCaption:Jul 28, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Donald Parham (89) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers at Browns Week 5 Injury Report: Wednesday

By Nicholas Cothrel
New York Giants wide receiver Keelan Doss (5) catches the ball during mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford. News Giants Mandatory Minicamp
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Sign WR Keelan Doss to Practice Squad

By Nicholas Cothrel
USATSI_16931730
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers at Browns Betting Odds: Week 5 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

By Nicholas Cothrel
May 13, 2022; Costa Mesa CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (68) at press conference during rookie minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Rookie Jamaree Salyer Turns in Stellar Performance in First Career NFL Start

By Nicholas Cothrel
Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) scores a touchdown on a run as Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

5 Takeaways From Chargers' 34-24 Week 4 Win Over Texans

By Nicholas Cothrel
Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws during the second half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Game Day

Chargers Secure Second Win With Bounce Back Game, Outlast Texans 34-24

By Nicholas Cothrel