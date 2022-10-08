Skip to main content

Where Ticket Prices Stand For Chargers at Browns Week 5 Matchup

SI Tickets allows fans to purchase tickets for future Chargers games.

SI Tickets is the one-stop shop to purchase and reserve your Los Angeles Chargers tickets for this 2022 NFL season.

SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the globe. SI Tickets puts the fan experience first, featuring transparent pricing with a $10 flat transaction fee on all purchases, unparalleled access to the biggest events and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason. Spend $30 or $3,000 and still only pay a small $10 fee for your tickets. With the largest audience in the industry, the SI Tickets marketplace connects more buyers and sellers than any other ticketing platform around the world.

To buy tickets for Sunday's Chargers at Browns Week 5 matchup or other future games click here.

You can get tickets for as low as $52 to see the Chargers and Browns – two teams with 2-2 records – each try to secure their third win of the season.

Upper level seating

  • Lowest ticket price: $52

Mid level end zone seating

  • Lowest ticket price: $91

Lower Level Seating

  • Lowest ticket price: $101

Family level seating

  • Lowest ticket price: $114

Club Seating

  • Lowest ticket price: $165

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

