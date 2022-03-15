Skip to main content
Bryan Bulaga
Team(s)
Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers Release RT Bryan Bulaga, Free Up Cap Space

The Chargers are set to release right tackle Bryan Bulaga in an effort to free up cap space.

The Chargers are releasing right tackle Bryan Bulaga, per a team release.

The decision to part ways with Bulaga stems from a combination of two things: his lack of availability and having a relatively large cap hit.

He's hardly been available across the last two seasons. Bulaga played in just one game in 2021 and 10 games in 2020. Since the Chargers signed Bulaga ahead of the 2020 season after nine years in Green Bay, he's missed 23 games since arriving in Los Angeles.

Nov 1, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers initially signed Bulaga to a three-year, $30 million contract two years ago. Now, by releasing Bulaga, the team will save $10.75 million in cap space this offseason, according to the contract numbers via Over The Cap.

Bulaga was set to be a $14 million cap hit for this upcoming season but in releasing him, the Chargers do take on a $3.33 million dead cap.

The Chargers now sit with Storm Norton as the current starter on the roster at right tackle. He made 15 starts last season but struggled considerably in pass protection. 

Nov 1, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) attempts a pass as offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) defends against Denver Broncos linebacker Malik Reed (59) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

In an effort to solidify the right tackle spot, the Chargers are, in all likelihood, to add a right tackle through free agency or the draft. Penciling in a newcomer as the starter or adding competition with Norton for a training camp position battle, are both on the table.

The Chargers have been big spenders in free agency through the first two days and there have been no signs of why they would slow down now assuming their finances allow them to continue pushing the envelope forward in pursuit of making a playoff run.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.

