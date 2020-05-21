Chargers' Signing of Bryan Bulaga Ranked as Top Move of Offseason

The Los Angeles Chargers made multiple moves to improve their roster this offseason. Nowhere did they invest more than along the offensive line where they added multiple top-shelf starters.

One of those players, former Green Bay Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga, drew high praise from ESPN's Bill Barnwell who called the move the best of the offseason by any team on the most recent episode of his podcast.

Barnwell's appreciation of the Bulaga addition stems from the quality of the player -- Bulaga has regularly graded out as one of the best all-around right tackles during his 10-year career -- as well as the Chargers' need to improve at the position. But perhaps the strongest case for Bulaga comes from the details of his contract.

"I look at the market for tackles," Barnwell said. "In general, it was a very, very expensive place to try to find players. We saw George Fant getting a three-year deal in the same range. Not as much guaranteed but still a three-year deal. We saw [Halapoulivaati] Vaitai getting a significant deal. … Bryan Bulaga is kind of getting that same tier, a guy who I think is a, if not top-tier right tackle, I think a tier-two."

Barnwell estimates that Bulaga should have received around $15 million in average annual value based on how the rest of the market unfolded. By landing him at an average cost of $10 million, the Chargers secured a considerable value at a position of need. And though not mentioned by Barnwell on his podcast, Bulaga also will accelerate the transition process for new offensive-line coach James Campen who coached the veteran tackle during their shared time in Green Bay.

