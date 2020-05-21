ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Chargers' Signing of Bryan Bulaga Ranked as Top Move of Offseason

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Los Angeles Chargers made multiple moves to improve their roster this offseason. Nowhere did they invest more than along the offensive line where they added multiple top-shelf starters.

One of those players, former Green Bay Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga, drew high praise from ESPN's Bill Barnwell who called the move the best of the offseason by any team on the most recent episode of his podcast.

Barnwell's appreciation of the Bulaga addition stems from the quality of the player -- Bulaga has regularly graded out as one of the best all-around right tackles during his 10-year career -- as well as the Chargers' need to improve at the position. But perhaps the strongest case for Bulaga comes from the details of his contract.

"I look at the market for tackles," Barnwell said. "In general, it was a very, very expensive place to try to find players. We saw George Fant getting a three-year deal in the same range. Not as much guaranteed but still a three-year deal. We saw [Halapoulivaati] Vaitai getting a significant deal. … Bryan Bulaga is kind of getting that same tier, a guy who I think is a, if not top-tier right tackle, I think a tier-two."

Barnwell estimates that Bulaga should have received around $15 million in average annual value based on how the rest of the market unfolded. By landing him at an average cost of $10 million, the Chargers secured a considerable value at a position of need. And though not mentioned by Barnwell on his podcast, Bulaga also will accelerate the transition process for new offensive-line coach James Campen who coached the veteran tackle during their shared time in Green Bay.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers Bring Back Ryan Groy to Add Depth Along O-Line

The Chargers brought back Ryan Groy, the backup offensive lineman who made nine appearances for the team last season.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Stay on West Coast for Preseason Schedule

The Chargers will not leave the West Coast for their preseason slate of four games.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Melvin Gordon Admits to Struggles with Chargers' Shotgun-Heavy Offense

Melvin Gordon feels the Broncos' focus on inside-zone runs caters to his strengths, a marked difference from the offense he ran with the Chargers.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Teams Can No Longer Block Assistants from Coordinator Interviews

The NFL passed a resolution Tuesday that prevents teams from blocking assistant coaches from interviewing from coordinator positions with other clubs.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Tweaks Rooney Rule, Adds Requirements for Minority Interviews

The NFL has tweaked the Rooney rule, and more changes could still come.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

California Gov. Newsom: Sports Could Return Without Fans in June

California Gov. Newsom said Monday that the state might allow sports to conditionally return in June barring a reverse of the current trendlines for COVID-19.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Anthony Lynn Confirms Chargers Looked into Cam Newton

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn confirmed during a radio interview that the team took a look at free-agent quarterback Cam Newton this offseason.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers CB Casey Hayward Lands at No. 24 on PFF's All-Decade List

Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward finished No. 24 on Pro Football Focus' ranking of the top 101 players of the past decade.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Fritz Pollard Alliance: Proposed Rooney Rule Changes on 'Solid Legal Ground'

Cyrus Mehri of the Fritz Pollard Alliance believes the NFL's proposed changes to the Rooney rule would survive any legal challenge.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Former Chargers QB Philip Rivers Ranks No. 64 on PFF's All-Decade List

Former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers came in at No. 64 on Pro Football Focus' list of the top 101 players of the past decade.

Jason B. Hirschhorn