Chargers and Bryan Bulaga Agree to Deal, Bolstering Case to Tom Brady

The Los Angeles Chargers do not yet know who will start at quarterback, but they know who will protect him. On Tuesday, the team agreed to terms with former Green Bay Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga, securing one side of the offensive line for the foreseeable future.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news.

While Bulaga has only played for the Packers during his decade-long NFL career, he has ties to the Chargers organization. James Campen, the team's newly hired O-line coach, coached Bulaga in Green Bay from 2010 to '18. That connection appears to have helped facilitate a deal with the longtime starting tackle.

The addition of Bulaga could aid the Chargers' ongoing pursuit of former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Brady has spent most of his career playing behind stellar offensive lines, and Bulaga's presence locks down one of the two tackle spots for 2020 and beyond. Between the bolstered offensive line and Los Angeles' existing talent at skill positions, the team can make an enticing case to the future Hall of Fame signal-caller.

Exactly where Bulaga will fit on the offensive line remains unclear, though he has played the vast majority of his snaps at right tackle. The Chargers started Sam Tevi in that spot for most of 2019, but injuries and inconsistent play gave them valid reason to consider other options moving forward. The team also drafted tackle Trey Pipkins in the third round a year ago and extended a qualifying offer to exclusive-rights free agent Trent Scott, though neither has established themselves as a full-time starter thus far. It would come as little surprise if Bulaga took over at right tackle immediately.

At the same time, the Chargers agreed to trade Pro Bowl tackle Russell Okung earlier in March for guard Trai Turner. The move, once official, creates a void at left tackle with no obvious candidate to fill it. Though Bulaga has not regularly played on the left side since college, the Packers flipped him to left tackle prior to the 2013 season with the intention to keep him there in the long term. A torn ACL suffered in training camp that year forced Bulaga to the sidelines. When he returned healthy a year later, David Bakhtiari had taken over the blindside permanently.

Regardless of where Bulaga lines up, his addition lends significant support for Brady or whomever the Chargers ultimately tab as their starting quarterback in 2020.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH