Chargers Build Through Trenches in ESPN NFL Redraft

This week, ESPN redrafted the entire NFL, with each team receiving four picks to build the foundation of their new roster. This exercise naturally focused heavily on quarterbacks, but it also highlighted the different ways teams can and have prioritized other areas when constructing a roster.

While some teams landed one or more of their actual players, most wound up with completely new talent. That includes the Los Angeles Chargers, who rebuilt through the trenches and landed a second-year quarterback.

Round 1 (No. 6 overall) - Ronnie Stanley, T

Though Ronnie Stanley doesn't currently have the same name recognition as All-Pro selections like David Bakhtiari and Tyron Smith, he has quickly become one of the better left tackles in a league and just turned 26 earlier this year. Stanley could lock down the blindside for as much as a decade and help insulate the quarterback around which they hope to build.

Round 2 (No. 59 overall) - Za'Darius Smith, EDGE

Though Za'Darius Smith didn't appear on the Pro Bowl or All-Pro roster last season, no pass rusher in the NFL registered more disruption last season than his 71 total pressures. Smith, officially listed as an outside linebacker by the Green Bay Packers, plays a significant amount of his snaps along the interior. That kind of positional versatility can give a creative play-caller significant advantages, something Gus Bradley started doing years ago with Michael Bennett as the defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks.

Round 3 (No. 70 overall) - Daniel Jones, QB

As a rookie, Daniel Jones didn't provide a strong indication as to the type of quarterback he might become. The New York Giants limited him with a conservative passing game that, while limiting turnovers, didn't allow for many explosive plays. One's opinion of Jones likely hasn't changed significantly from where it stood during the 2019 NFL Draft. His size and mobility intrigue coaches, but his arm strength and ability to create players out of structure remain concerns. At least in Los Angeles, he'll have better pass protection than he did as a rookie in New York.

Round 4 (No. 123 overall) - Brandon Brooks, G

Once an afterthought on the Houston Texans' roster, Brandon Brooks turned himself into one of the league's premier guards during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles. Whether paired with Stanley on the left side or used to anchor the right, Brooks would help keep Jones upright and functioning, at least to as high a level as the quarterback can.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH