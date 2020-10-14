Chargers Bye Week Comes at the Right Time

The bye week is here sooner than the Chargers, and the rest of the NFL thought it would be here. They were scheduled to have their bye week in the tenth week of the NFL season. Due to all the reshuffling because of the COVID-19 positive tests throughout the NFL, their bye week came sooner than expected.

This team needed their bye week right now.

"We'll hopefully get some guys healthy," said tight end Hunter Henry. "We have some key guys coming back. We got to get this thing rolling. We need to take a good look at ourselves. I am going to. I need to be better for this team. There are plays I wish I would have made. I feel like we all know we need to be better."

Henry is right. The Chargers are missing numerous pieces to their team. Some pieces are most likely out for the season like safety Derwin James, linebacker Drue Tranquill, and center Mike Pouncey. A couple of players who are on IR are eligible to come back after three weeks like defensive end Melvin Ingram and defensive tackle Justin Jones. Some players aren't ready yet like cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and running back Austin Ekeler.

There is more.

The Bolts offensive line has been missing the right side of their line almost all season. Right guard Trai Turner (groin) and right tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) have been dealing with injuries and have barely seen the field this season. This bye gives them an extra week to get healthy. Defensive end Joey Bosa has been dealing with a knee, tricep, and ankle injury, which limited him to play only 28 snaps on Monday, he can get healthier. Fellow defensive end Uchenna Nwosu went out with an injury on Monday and never returned to the game, he can get healthier. Receiver Keenan Allen went out in the first quarterback with back tightness; he can get healthier. Cornerback Casey Hayward went out on Monday; he can get healthier. Left tackle Sam Tevi went out with an injury; he can get healthier.

"This bye week couldn't have come at a better time," Lynn said. "I think this team is going to get a little healthier, and I look forward to what's going to happen next. Like I said, I believe in that locker room."

The Chargers hit the bye week with a 1-4 record and losing four straight games. They have given up late-game leads to Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and Drew Brees. This team needs to get healthy and regroup.

"We got to get guys healthy we got a great group that we still believe in a team," said running back Justin Jackson. "Obviously, we could easily be 5-0 right now, but that is how the league goes. We just got to finish. We're going to right the ship. We believe that."

That has been a similar message that all players and coaches have been saying during the losing streak. That they believe in each other and know they will get it fixed.

How?

"It's going to take 30 minutes more of stretching, watching film, weightlifting, little bits that add up in the long run," said rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. "I know we're really close. And I know that if we keep working hard and doing the right things, good things will happen. And I love the way this team battles, and I know we're going to stick together and losing is tough. It always is. But we're going to learn from it."

Since taking over as the starting quarterback, this is the most fired up Herbert has been after a loss. He hasn't won a game since he took over. Herbert has been impressive so far, he has had some hiccups, but the positive far outweighs the rookie mistakes.

"Yeah, we'd love to play next week to get back out on the field," explained Herbert. "But I think bye week does come at a good time. Get some of those guys up front some rest and get their bodies back, and we'll be watching film getting ready for our next one."

This is the rookie quarterback showing leadership.

The Chargers come back from the bye week to face Jacksonville at home, then travel to Denver, face Las Vegas, and travel to Miami. If the Bolts can get most of their players back healthy and figure out how to stop blowing leads, they could make it interesting.

A lot of "ifs."

"We've got to keep moving forward," Herbert said. "The next practice, the next opportunity to go out on the field, we have to take advantage of it. It's not going to change by itself."