Chargers C Mike Pouncey Announces His Retirement

The Chargers center announced his retirement alongside his brother, Maurkice.
There was much speculation over Chargers center Mike Pouncey's future with the organization but in the NFL. His twin brother, Maurkice, announced his retirement a couple of weeks ago. On Friday, their agent Ramon Foster announced that they both would retire together.

Both of the Pouncey's played together at the University of Florida. Maurkice came out a year earlier than Mike. Both played at a very high level in their career, and Maurkice won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mike came to the Chargers in 2018 when they looked for a center, and the Miami Dolphins had released him. He mentioned that his biggest reason for signing with the team because of then quarterback Philip Rivers.

The offensive line played at a high level that season thanks to the leadership and play of Pouncey. The team went 12-4 and made it to the divisional round of the playoffs but ran into the New England Patriots.

The next two seasons were rough for Pouncey. They missed his play and leadership. He played five games and went down with a neck injury in 2019.

In 2020, Pouncey told the media he felt great going into training camp. A couple of practices in, he wasn't taking part in any drills. A couple of days later, the Chargers announced that he would be placed on IR.

In a statement released by Foster, Mike thanks the Dolphins and the Chargers for the opportunity to play for them. He thanked his family for the sacrifices they made before and during his NFL career. He also thanked his brother. Combined, they had 13 Pro Bowl selections and will always be connected.

"We began this journey at six years old, and now at 31, we will close this chapter of our lives as I announce my retirement from the @nfl and walk away from the game," said Mike Pouncey in a statement.

