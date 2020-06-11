ChargerReport
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Chargers Still Viewed as Cam Newton Landing Spot by Oddsmakers

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Despite the presence of Tyrod Taylor, the selection of Justin Herbert in the first round, and the decision to pass over the veteran-quarterback market after a failed pursuit of Tom Brady, the Los Angeles Chargers remain an option for free agent Cam Newton in the eyes of oddsmakers. According to the wagering site BetOnline, the Chargers currently hold 16/1 odds to have Newton on the roster in Week 1 of the upcoming regular season.

Newton, a former MVP and longtime starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, missed most of 2019 with a foot injury that required surgery. As part of the organizational overhaul the Panthers underwent this offseason, the front office released Newton in order to clear a path for the recently signed Teddy Bridgewater.

Since that time, Newton has posted videos of his training and rehabilitation sessions to assuage lingering concerns regarding his health. However, Newton has not made any visits to prospective teams due in part to the coronavirus shutdown that closed all club facilities for multiple months. He remains on the open market.

While the Chargers could still theoretically add Newton before the regular season, such a scenario would presumably require Taylor or Herbert to become unavailable. The team has invested considerable resources in both while the coaching staff has altered the offensive system to fit their strengths. Newton's skill set does overlap with theirs in some areas, but adding him at this stage would require further modifications to the scheme.

Even so, BetOnline ranks Newton as the third most likely Week 1 starter for the Chargers at this time.

Tyrod Taylor - 1/4

Justin Herbert - 5/2

Cam Newton - 16/1

[Easton Stick not listed]

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers to Report for Training Camp on July 28

The majority of NFL teams will report for training camp on July 28 this year.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL, NFLPA Considering Cutting Two Preseason Games

The NFL and NFLPA have considered reducing this year's preseason slate from four games to two.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Players Coalition Calls for End of Qualified Immunity

The Players Coalition has sent a letter to congress urging the passage of the Ending Qualified Immunity Act.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Anthony Lynn, Chargers Coaches Return to Team Facility

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn returned to the team's Costa Mesa facility on Tuesday.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Derwin James Ranks No. 31 in PFF50

Chargers defensive back Derwin James ranked 31st overall on Pro Football Focus' list of the top 50 players entering 2020.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Ex-Chargers QB Philip Rivers 'Already Calling Guys to Throw' in Indy

Former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has already organized throwing sessions with his new Colts teammates, according to head coach Frank Reich.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL, NFLPA Squabble Over Players Returning to Club Facilities

The NFL and NFLPA continue to squabble over how and when players could return to team facilities later this year.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Build Through Trenches in ESPN NFL Redraft

In a redraft of the entire NFL, the Chargers ended up with three players in the trenches as well as second-year quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Former Chargers WR Reche Caldwell Killed Saturday

Former Chargers wide receiver Reche Caldwell died Saturday of gunshot wounds after robbers ambushed him outside his Tampa home.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

SoFi Stadium Worker Dies After Fall from Roof

A construction worker died following a fall from the roof of SoFi Stadium, the future home of the Chargers and Rams.

Jason B. Hirschhorn