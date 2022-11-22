Chargers Sign K Cameron Dicker to Active Roster, Place K Dustin Hopkins on Injured Reserve

The Chargers signed kicker Cameron Dicker to the active roster, the team announced Tuesday. In a corresponding move, they placed kicker Dustin Hopkins on injured reserve.

Hopkins has been plagued with a hamstring injury that has held him out of the Chargers last four games. With Hopkins sidelined, kicker Taylor Bertolet was called upon, but he too sustained an injury a week later, going down with an issue to his groin.

That left the Chargers searching for their third kicker of the season in which they signed Dicker to the practice squad.

Since then, Dicker has been a frequent elevation from the practice squad each of the last three weeks ahead of game days. However, Sunday's game against the Chiefs marked the maximum number of times Dicker could be called up from the practice squad.

Now a member of the active roster, the Chargers will move forward with Dicker as the team's kicker for at least the next four games with Hopkins put on the shelf.

In three games with the Chargers this season, Dicker has been perfect on his kicks. He's seven-for-seven on field goals and six-for-six on extra point attempts.

Dicker has made two game-winning field goals this season as a rookie – one with the Chargers in his team debut and another with the Eagles in Week 5. He's been named AFC and NFC Special Teams Player of the Week following his efforts that sent his team's to victory.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.