Chargers at Cardinals Week 12 Injury Report: Wednesday

The Chargers had 10 players listed on Wednesday's injury report.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers and Cardinals each hit the field for the week's first practice on Wednesday, documenting participation following the release of the team's injury reports.

Chargers WR Mike Williams (ankle) and CB Bryce Callahan (groin) did not practice. Williams left last week's game after aggravating his ankle, but Chargers coach Brandon Staley said he's "making progress."

OLB Khalil Mack received a rest day, something he's been granted the last few Wednesday's.

TE Gerald Everett (groin) and P J.K. Scott (quad) were limited. Everett was held out of last week's game, but ran routes during today's viewing portion of practice.

The Cardinals recorded 10 players on the injury report, six of which did not participate. QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) practiced in full capacity and told Arizona reporters Wednesday that he expects to play on Sunday against the Chargers. 

Chargers injury report

Did not participate:

  • CB Bryce Callahan (groin)
  • OLB Khalil Mack (rest)
  • WR Mike Williams (ankle)

Limited:

  • TE Gerald Everett (groin)
  • P JK Scott (quad)

Full:

  • S Nasir Adderley (thumb)
  • WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)
  • LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (neck)
  • T Trey Pipkins (knee)
  • OL Jamaree Salyer (knee)

Cardinals injury report

Did not participate:

  • WR Greg Dortch (thumb)
  • TE Zach Ertz (knee)
  • OL D.J. Humphries (back)
  • WR Rondale Moore (groin)
  • CB Byron Murphy Jr. (back)
  • S Charles Washington (chest)

Limited:

  • OL Max Garcia (shoulder)
  • DL Trysten Hill (foot)
  • QB Colt McCoy (elbow)

Full:

  • QB Kyler Murray (hamstring)

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

