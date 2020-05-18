ChargerReport
Chargers CB Casey Hayward Lands at No. 24 on PFF's All-Decade List

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Since landing with the Los Angeles Chargers as a free agent four years ago, cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. has established himself as one of the best and most consistent players at his position. A new ranking from Pro Football Focus of the top 101 players of the past decade reflects that status, placing Hayward as one of the 25 best players over that period.

24. CB CASEY HAYWARD JR.

Hayward just outperformed expectations from Day 1 in the NFL. His rookie season was one of the greatest statistical performances we have ever seen from a corner covering the slot, and he only got better as his play earned him a greater role within defenses and, ultimately, a job with the Chargers as a No. 1 corner. For the decade, he has the highest forced incompletion rate of any cornerback (18.6%) and has been one of the most underrated coverage players of his generation. Hayward doesn't get remembered as a shutdown corner along with the biggest names at the position, but he should.

Hayward began his career with the Green Bay Packers in 2012. During his time with the team, he served primarily as a slot corner and saw his performance fluctuate along with his health. He missed all but three games of his second season and spent the majority of his remaining seasons in Green Bay as a reserve.

Those fortunes changed when he departed in 2016, becoming a full-time starter with the Chargers and quickly establishing himself as a ballhawk. He led the NFL in interceptions his first year in California with seven and has six more over subsequent seasons. Hayward has also performed well in coverage as his forced-incompletion rate of 18.6% attests.

Along with All-Pro teammates Chris Harris Jr. and Derwin James, Hayward serves as a key piece of a Chargers defense that expects to demonstrate significant improvement in 2020.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

