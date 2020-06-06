ChargerReport
Chargers' Casey Hayward Ranks No. 39 in PFF50

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Though the Los Angeles Chargers' defensive backfield has changed considerably over the past four seasons, one player has remained a presence throughout: cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. The advanced-stats website Pro Football Focus highlighted why Hayward has remained a part of the Chargers' defense for so long, ranking him among the 50 best players in the NFL entering the 2020 season.

Once considered a limited slot corner with debilitating injury concerns during a four-year stint with the Green Bay Packers, Hayward's career blossomed after arriving in Southern California in 2016. In the time since, he has earned multiple Pro Bowl nods and once led the NFL in interceptions (seven in 2016). Hayward has also expanded his role, playing along the boundary regularly in addition to slot work. Few corners have a more consistent track record in recent seasons.

Hayward enters 2020 with a markedly different cast of characters around him than when he first joined the Chargers. The secondary now features All-Pro slot corner Chris Harris Jr., an addition the team made during free agency earlier this year, as well as the healthy return of third-year defensive back Derwin James. Michael Davis and Desmond King expect to compete for playing time at corner while second-year pro Nasir Adderley will attempt to carve out some sort of niche during training camp. Rayshawn Jenkins will enter his second year as the full-time starter at free safety, though he could see more time as a linebacker, according to defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Hayward enters 2020 with 22 career interceptions and 92 pass deflections. He has also scored three defensive touchdowns.

Austin Ekeler's Workout-Warrior Reputation Began as a College Freshman

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler's reputation as a workout warrior dates back to his earliest days in college.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

DanKuhn14

Chargers Legend LaDainian Tomlinson Named Top Fantasy RB of All-Time

Chargers legend LaDainian Tomlinson topped a list of greatest fantasy running backs of all-time.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Drew Brees' Anthem Comments Draw Criticism from Roderic Teamer

Drew Brees' comments about "disrespecting the flag" have drawn criticism from many corners, including Chargers safety and New Orleans native Roderic Teamer.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Coaches May Return to Team Facilities Starting June 5

Coaching staffs for the Chargers and other NFL teams can conditionally return to their facilities starting Friday, June 5.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Mike McCoy Named Chargers' Top Scapegoat of Last Decade

A new Bleacher Report column named former head coach Mike McCoy as the Chargers' biggest scapegoat of the past decade.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Justin Herbert No. 8 in ESPN's QB Commitment Rankings

The Chargers have committed themselves to first-round pick Justin Herbert for the foreseeable future.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Mandates Training Camps to Take Place at Team Facilities

Teams like the Chargers cannot hold joint practices during training camp this year, according to a memo sent by the NFL.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Cardinals Sign Former Chargers Pass Catcher Dylan Cantrell

Former Chargers pass catcher Dylan Cantrell signed with the Cardinals to reunite with his college head coach.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Bring Back Damion Square, Bolstering Defensive Interior

The Chargers have brought back Damion Square, a veteran defensive lineman who spent the previous six seasons with the franchise.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Anthony Lynn to Discuss 'Uprising for Social Justice' in Meetings

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn plans to discuss the ongoing "uprising for social justice" with his players in the coming days.

Jason B. Hirschhorn