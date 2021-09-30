Chargers rookie CB Asante Samuel Jr. named rookie of the month

It was announced on Thursday morning that Chargers rookie cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. had won the Rookie of the Month award. He has come out of the gates strong in his first month of playing in the NFL.

It hasn’t been easy. He has to line up against WFT’s Terry McLaurin, Dallas’ Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill. He hasn’t blinked and taken on the challenge. He finished the month with two interceptions and four pass breakups.

The young cornerback was drafted in the second round, and many draft experts believed it to be a steal. Seven other cornerbacks were drafted ahead of him. Interestingly enough, he is the only Seminole cornerback besides Ronald Darby (Sept. 2015) to win the award.

Samuel took a while to understand the playbook during training camp, but once the lights came on at SoFi Stadium and he was in his number 26 jersey, it was easy to tell he belonged.

His first interception showed his instincts because he was covering Cooper, but Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was looking for Lamb. Samuel had eyes on Cooper and Prescott when he noticed he had overthrown the pass. All he had to do was wait for it.

Last Sunday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled and found receiver Marcus Kemp but tried the no-look pass which was behind the receiver. The ball was popped up, and a diving Samuel made the play.

Samuel is the first Charger defender to win the award since Joey Bosa won it in October and December of 2016. He is also the third defender to win it in franchise history. He, Bosa, and former cornerback Paul Bradford (Nov. 1997) won the award as well.

The former Florida State cornerback is only 21 years old and seems to be improving by the game. He was named the Pepsi Zero Sugar rookie player of the week and now picks up Rookie of the month. He has this franchise excited for his future.