Samuel Jr. vs. Cowboys WR's will be a matchup that will be key

The Chargers (1-0) will have a tough matchup on Sunday when they face the Dallas Cowboys (0-1).

There are numerous injuries on both teams that could affect how they each play, but the game will still be played.

There will be three matchups that will determine the outcome of this game.

1. Asante Samuel Jr. vs. Cowboys receivers

The rookie cornerback is coming off a strong game against the Washington Football Team. He had only one mistake, which was a pass interference called on him. Other than that, it was a good game. He had an assisted tackle that led to a fumble and recovery by the defense. He also had a clutch tackle on third and long that made Washington settle for a missed field goal. Samuel will most likely have to face both receivers. Amari Cooper is a good route runner, while Ceedee Lamb is speedy, so he will have his hands full with either one.

2. Storm Norton vs. Cowboys pass rush

This will be the first game Storm Norton starts at right tackle as Bryan Bulaga was placed on IR. Norton won’t have to face former pro bowl defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, but there is still talent on the defensive line. This will be the first game that Norton starts, and by the looks of it, could be the first of many for him. Brandon Staley is optimistic that Bulaga will be able to come back, but as for now, it is Norton’s job. He will need to have a strong game so that quarterback Justin Herbert can pick apart the secondary. He gave up a strip-sack last weekend, but other than that had a strong game.

3. Derwin James vs. slot receiver

The Chargers won’t have cornerback Chris Harris Jr. on Sunday due to a shoulder injury. Staley could ask his all-pro safety to take over the “Star” position, which is the nickel. He would most likely have to cover Cedrick Wilson, who is another speedy receiver. James would be on him often, but him going into the slot could work in the Bolts favor. At times, they could send James on a blitz because he could get to Dak Prescott quickly with his size and speed. It could throw him off. Sunday will be about disrupting Dak along with taking home their second W.