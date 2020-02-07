ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Chargers Announce Broadcast Partnership with CBS 2

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Los Angeles Chargers announced a broadcast partnership with CBS 2 Los Angeles this week, making the local station the official home of Chargers preseason football for multiple years.

Under the new agreement, CBS 2 will exclusively carry the English-language terrestrial broadcasts of all Chargers preseason games save for those featured on national telecasts. CBS 2 anchor Jim Hill, who played defensive back for the Chargers from 1968 to 1971, will lead the station's coverage of the team during newscasts.

"Everyone at CBS 2 is thrilled to reestablish our partnership with the Chargers," Jay Howell, president and general manager of CBS 2, said in a statement. "Jim Hill and many of our other employees have long had a great working relationship with the Spanos family, as well as Chargers players, coaches and front office staff. It's great for us to grow our partnership with the team as it prepares to move into SoFi Stadium and start an exciting new chapter in franchise history. The Chargers are the perfect fit for CBS 2 and our viewers, as this new partnership agreement includes preseason game rights that dovetail nicely with CBS Sports' rights to AFC regular-season and playoff games."

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with CBS 2 as we open our SoFi Stadium home this year and enter a new era of Los Angeles Chargers football," A.G. Spanos said in the statement. "This truly is the perfect partnership on a number of levels. Not only did CBS 2 carry 11 of our 16 regular season games last season but Jim Hill, prior to becoming the sports broadcasting icon that he is here in Los Angeles, is a former first-round draft pick of ours and a beloved Chargers alum. When you consider Jim's increased involvement with the franchise, the year-round coverage, first-rate preseason telecasts, in-depth features, off-field community collaboration and extensive postgame analysis of regular season contests, we simply can't wait for the 2020 season to kick off and have CBS 2 right there with us."

The NFL will release the Chargers' preseason and regular-season schedule later this offseason.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LaDainian Tomlinson, Adrian Phillips, and other Chargers congratulate Eric Weddle on his retirement

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Philip Rivers releases statement on Eric Weddle's retirement

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Make Shane Steichen Permanent OC, Announce Changes to Coaching Staff

The Chargers made Shane Steichen the permanent offensive coordinator and brought on veteran O-line coach James Campen.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Footballfan55

Former Chargers Safety Eric Weddle Announces Retirement After 13 Seasons

Former Chargers great Eric Weddle announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Athletic on the Chargers' 2014 rec-league softball team

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Todd McShay Sends Jedrick Wills to Chargers

In his latest mock draft, ESPN's Todd McShay projects Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Wills to the Chargers.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Packers tackle David Bakhtiari praises Chargers' hiring of James Campen https://twitter.com/DavidBakhtiari/status/1224752113944682496

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Extend Head Coach Anthony Lynn

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn signed an extension this past week that ties him to the team past the 2020 season.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Footballfan55

Chargers to Hire David Diaz-Infante as Assistant O-Line Coach

The Chargers plan to hire former Jets assistant O-line coach David Diaz-Infante for a similar position.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers land Oregon QB James Herbert in latest USA Today mock draft https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nfl/draft/2020/02/04/nfl-mock-draft-2020-super-bowl-first-round-jordan-love/4621511002/

Jason B. Hirschhorn