Chargers Announce Broadcast Partnership with CBS 2

The Los Angeles Chargers announced a broadcast partnership with CBS 2 Los Angeles this week, making the local station the official home of Chargers preseason football for multiple years.

Under the new agreement, CBS 2 will exclusively carry the English-language terrestrial broadcasts of all Chargers preseason games save for those featured on national telecasts. CBS 2 anchor Jim Hill, who played defensive back for the Chargers from 1968 to 1971, will lead the station's coverage of the team during newscasts.

"Everyone at CBS 2 is thrilled to reestablish our partnership with the Chargers," Jay Howell, president and general manager of CBS 2, said in a statement. "Jim Hill and many of our other employees have long had a great working relationship with the Spanos family, as well as Chargers players, coaches and front office staff. It's great for us to grow our partnership with the team as it prepares to move into SoFi Stadium and start an exciting new chapter in franchise history. The Chargers are the perfect fit for CBS 2 and our viewers, as this new partnership agreement includes preseason game rights that dovetail nicely with CBS Sports' rights to AFC regular-season and playoff games."

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with CBS 2 as we open our SoFi Stadium home this year and enter a new era of Los Angeles Chargers football," A.G. Spanos said in the statement. "This truly is the perfect partnership on a number of levels. Not only did CBS 2 carry 11 of our 16 regular season games last season but Jim Hill, prior to becoming the sports broadcasting icon that he is here in Los Angeles, is a former first-round draft pick of ours and a beloved Chargers alum. When you consider Jim's increased involvement with the franchise, the year-round coverage, first-rate preseason telecasts, in-depth features, off-field community collaboration and extensive postgame analysis of regular season contests, we simply can't wait for the 2020 season to kick off and have CBS 2 right there with us."

The NFL will release the Chargers' preseason and regular-season schedule later this offseason.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH