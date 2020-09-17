ChargerReport
Chargers C Mike Pouncey out for the Year With Hip Injury

Fernando Ramirez

The Chargers have lost yet another player to a season-ending injury. This time it is center Mike Pouncey, who was placed on IR by the team on Thursday afternoon. He had a hip injury that was bothering him during training camp and will now end his 2020 season.

The four-time pro bowler is said to be having surgery later this month. This is the second year in a row that the center has had his season ended by an injury. Last season, he had neck surgery that made him miss the final 11 games of the season.

“On top of being a Pro Bowl talent, he’s the ultimate captain, teammate, and competitor,” said General Manager Tom Telesco in a press release. “Quite simply, he’s one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around. Mike’s played a major role in establishing the culture and standard we now have in our locker room and sets a tremendous example, especially for the younger members of our team. I’m happy he’ll remain around the team throughout the season, and all of us wish Mike a successful procedure and speedy recovery.”

Pouncey was a massive addition to the Bolts offensive line in 2018 when the team went 12-4 and made it to the divisional round of the playoffs. He was on a one-year extension, so he will become a free agent after this season.

The team has now lost safety Derwin James (knee), linebacker Drue Tranquill (ankle), and Mike Pouncey (hip), presumably for the year. Those are three loses not only on the field but also in the locker room. All three guys are leaders on their side of the football.

In a corresponding move, the Bolts added fullback Gabe Nabers to the 53-man roster. Nabers was activated over the weekend to play in Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.  

