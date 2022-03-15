Report: Chargers Bring Back QB Chase Daniel

The Chargers are reportedly bringing back quarterback Chase Daniel for the 2022 season.

The Chargers are set for the foreseeable future at the quarterback position with Justin Herbert at the helm.

But that hasn’t put them out of the market for a backup signal caller. On Tuesday, the Chargers added an insurance plan for the 2022 season by bringing another quarterback aboard.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chargers are signing veteran quarterback Chase Daniel to a one-year, $2.25 million contract.

Daniel signed on with the Chargers last year and took two snaps during the 2021 season.

Daniel, 35, brings a healthy dose of experience to the quarterback room having spent 12 years in the NFL, including stints with the Saints, Chiefs, Bears, Lions and Eagles in addition to his time in Los Angeles last year.

He's made five starts throughout his career where he owns a 2-3 record – all of which were during his time in Kansas City and Chicago. Daniel holds a career completion percentage of 68.2% to go along with eight touchdowns to seven interceptions.

Daniel is one of the most well-known backups in the league and he'll serve that role behind Herbert during the Chargers' all-in 2022 campaign.

